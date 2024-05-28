Doctor Who season 14 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, Dot and Bubble, releases on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Dylan Holmes Williams directed the episode, and showrunner Russell T. Davies wrote the script.

By far, Doctor Who season 14 has released Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Boom, and 73 Yards, and all four episodes are accessible at this midway point in the current season. There is still plenty more to come, with Dot and Bubble being the upcoming episode. Doctor Who season 14 will be available simultaneously on Disney Plus worldwide.

The plot synopsis of Doctor Who season 14 episode 5 is as follows:

"The world of Finetime seems happy and harmonious. It has been compared to an episode of Black Mirror. However, the populace is being preyed upon by a terrible terror. Is it possible for Ruby and the Doctor to convince them of the truth before it's too late?"

Doctor Who season 14 episode 5 release date and time

Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, Dot and Bubble, releases on Saturday, June 1, 2024. UK viewers can catch the episode on BBC iPlayer and at 6:50 pm on BBC One. Worldwide, Doctor Who season 14 will be available simultaneously on Disney Plus in other regions and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Before they premiere on BBC One, the episodes will also be available on iPlayer as part of this; the exact release timetable varies according to the region.

Time Date Platform 12 AM- British Summer Time 11th May, Saturday BBC iPlayer 4 PM- Pacific Time 10th May, Friday Disney Plus 7 pm- Eastern Time 10th May, Friday Disney Plus

Release dates and titles for all episodes of Doctor Who season 14

Doctor Who season 14 is stated to have Eight episodes in total. Four of the episodes are out to stream. And the next episode is set to premiere on 1st June, Saturday. The rest of the release dates and titles are as follows for the episodes of Doctor Who season 14:

Episode 1: Space Babies – Saturday, 11th May 2024 (out now)

Episode 2: The Devil's Chord – Saturday, 11th May 2024 (out now)

Episode 3: Boom – Saturday, 18th May 2024 (out now)

Episode 4: 73 Yards – Saturday, 25th May 2024 (out now)

Episode 5: Dot and Bubble – Saturday, 1st June 2024

Episode 6: Rogue – Saturday, 8th June 2024

Episode 7: The Legend of Ruby Sunday – Saturday, 15th June 2024

Episode 8: Empire of Death – Saturday, 22nd June 2024

A recap on Doctor Who season 14 episode 4

Davies's second stint as showrunner has seen a departure from the sci-fi tone of the show to one that is more fanciful. After the Fourteenth Doctor referred to the superstition of salt in Wild Blue Yonder, in episode four of Doctor Who season 14, an increasing amount of instances have been linked to magical happenings.

The fairy circle from 73 Yards, the fourth episode of Doctor Who season 14, is another illustration of this departure from the Doctor Who formula. In the show's opening moments, the Doctor disappears after breaking the circle; specifically, shortly after Sunday reads a scroll that ends with the words "I miss you."

The companion finds that she is the object of a curse that forces loved ones to run for their lives and drives a mysterious stranger to pursue her after that, and Sunday steals the show. Sunday is at the heart of Doctor Who's plot in season 14 episode 4.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 14 episode 5?

The teaser for Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, was released on Youtube. The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, try to convey the truth to a resident of the charming city of Finetime in the teaser for the Doctor Who season 14 episode 5.

During the first full season of The Fifteenth Doctor, the TARDIS team explored scary alternate universes, interplanetary conflict zones, deep space baby farms, and Beatlesmania in the 1960s. In a two-part finale that will offer much-needed clarifications, the eight adventures from the most recent season will come to a climax.

Doctor Who season 14 episode 4, 73 Yards, alluded to Roger ap Gwilliam's (Aneurin Bernard) rise through online campaigning, and Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, Dot and Bubble, seems to be positioned to allow showrunner Russell T Davies to comment on social media's significance in the online world.

As seen in the preview for Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, the UI is preventing the residents of Finetime from avoiding terrible destinies. When Lindy opens her eyes, the secret concealed beneath the monsters may be even more horrifying than the creatures themselves.

Over the course of the next episodes, there will be a ton of mysteries to solve, including those pertaining to the mysterious Mrs. Flood, Ruby's whereabouts and biological mother, and the identity of The One Who Waits. Watch Doctor Who on Disney+ Hotstar and stay tuned for more updates on Doctor Who season 14 and more.