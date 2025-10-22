High Potential season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Who was behind Danny's murder?

High Potential season 2 brings Morgan in action yet again in the latest Halloween episode. Titled 'Chasing Ghosts', the sixth episode explored the case of a divorce lawyer, Danny Sternblatt's murder in his supposedly haunted residence. The mansion's eerie history as the house of Maddie St. Croix and Dash Spencer further added a twist to the case, with several similar occurrences being noted in Dash and Danny's murders. From his wife, Lorraine, to colleagues and clients, Morgan and the team check multiple theories that could be the reason behind the divorce lawyer's murder. Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for High Potential season 2 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.By the end of the episode, Morgan, Karadec, and the team find a hidden room and a priceless diamond necklace, which Dash purchased for Maddie. The clues from the room and the necklace help Morgan conclude that Calliope, Danny's spiritual adviser, was the murderer. High Potential season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Who killed Danny? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMorgan's sharp observations and high intelligence help her solve the mysterious murder case of Danny Sternblatt. He lived in the house where a famous actor couple of the past, Dash Spencer and Maddie St. Croix, lived and tragically died. A divorce lawyer by profession, he was about to get a divorce from his wife, Lorraine. Lorraine was one of the prime suspects for Danny's murder. His daughter, Paloma Nichols, who was set to inherit the house, also came into Morgan and the team's radar of investigation. Morgan and Karadec also suspected Calliope, Danny's spiritual advisor, initially, but ruled her out as, despite being a fraud, there was no clear motive to kill the man in her case. However, things took a turn when Morgan and the team discovered the secret room in the house. Karadec discovered a diamond necklace in the room, which was later noted to be worth nearly $20 million. This put all the pieces together for Morgan, who suspected that the person who killed Danny wanted to steal the necklace. Staging Lorraine's arrest, the team waited for the suspect to reach the secret room to get the necklace. It was revealed at this point that Calliope was the culprit in the case. How did Calliope plan Danny's murder in High Potential season 2? As Calliope was revealed to be Danny's murderer in High Potential season 2, the viewers get to learn about how things unfolded in the case through Karadec and Morgan's narrations. Paranoid about the scary visions in the house, Danny had approached Calliope for spiritual guidance. She took advantage of Danny's fears, making him trust her with all information regarding his house. When he found Maddie's necklace, he informed Calliope about it, too. She later poisoned his medicines and waited for him to die of cardiac arrest. She planned to return the next day and take the necklace, but it did not work out as the police took over the house. After Lorraine was staged to be arrested, Paloma got the house and asked Calliope for help with a clearing ritual. Calliope planned to get undisturbed access to the house to steal the necklace. Calliope's use of Verbena essential oil to get rid of tarnish on the necklace confirmed Morgan's doubts about her, making the police arrive in time to catch her red-handed. What was in Roman's backpack? A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)While the case was successfully solved, Morgan still had issues to solve in her personal life. While she and Ava remained angry at each other throughout the episode, they tried to resolve their differences towards the end. The search for Ava's dad, Roman, had been weighing heavily on the mother and daughter, with suspense building with every clue discovered. Roman's bag, which had created all the differences between Morgan and Ava at first, was finally in their possession. Towards the end of the episode, Morgan decided to show Ava what was inside the backpack. Although not all the contents were shown to the viewers, Morgan specifically showed a sketch of little Ava's recital found inside the bag. It hinted that Roman has been looking out for her daughter all along, but the mystery behind his disappearance remains unknown. Morgan mentioned her plans of giving the bag to Soto soon, hoping that the things could lead to the mystery man. The next episode of High Potential season 2 may unravel more about Roman and show Morgan and her team in action on a new case. Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.