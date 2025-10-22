High Potential season 2 episode 7 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

High Potential season 2 has been bringing puzzling cases to the viewers, with Morgan solving them all using her exceptional skills. While her work is full of thrilling moments and suspense, her personal life is no different. The mystery behind Roman's disappearance continues to be a pressing issue for her and Ava, with each clue about the man leading to more confusion.Episode 6 explored the murder case of a divorce lawyer, Danny Sternblatt. The Halloween-centric episode included spooky elements and chilling twists that kept tensions high throughout the episode. While Morgan and the team managed to solve the case, the search for Roman continues. The next episode may unveil more secrets about Morgan's missing ex and unleash more chaos with twisted cases.High Potential season 2 episode 7 will release on October 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET on ABC. When does High Potential season 2 episode 7 come out? U.S. release timings exploredA still from High Potential season 2 (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)High Potential season 2 brought a unique murder case with supernatural elements in episode 6. Morgan, Karadec, Daphne, Oz, and Soto faced several challenges as they tried to find Danny Sternblatt's murderer. While they managed to solve the case, several developments are yet to be taken forward from this episode to the next.High Potential season 2 episode 7 will be released on October 28, 2025. The viewers in the United States will be able to watch it on ABC, with the episode set to air at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.While the episode will air on ABC, viewers without cable can watch the episode through various online live TV services. The episode will also be available to stream a day after cable network release on Hulu. To subscribe to Hulu, viewers can either choose an ad-inclusive plan ($9.99/month or $99/year) or an ad-free plan ($18.99/month). Interested viewers can check out more offers and bundle subscriptions. International viewers can stream the show on Disney+.How many episodes are left in High Potential season 2?A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@highpotentialabc)High Potential season 2 has been exploring Morgan's brilliance at solving cases through varied cases this season. From busting the Game Maker to solving two connected murders with a 20+ year gap, Morgan and the team have come a long way in the latest installment.Episode 6 brought the viewers a fresh case to witness and some more clues that further complicate Roman's case. More tense moments can be expected in the series' upcoming episodes. The second season is reported to have a total of 18 episodes. Six episodes have been released so far, with 12 more set to drop in the coming weeks.A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 6 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn a Halloween night, three teenagers witness a scary murder at the Spencer House, spotting a white veiled figure at the crime scene. Morgan and the team take up the case, learning that the murdered man was Danny, a divorce lawyer. Adding a spooky twist to the case, the house he lived in belonged to a famous actor couple of the past, Dash Spencer and Maddie St. Croix. It was believed that Dash cheated on Maddie, leading to the latter's death. Dash also fell from the stairs and died mysteriously at the mansion.The eerie elements and backstory had made Danny scared, who sought help from a spiritual advisor, Calliope. While Morgan and Karadec dismiss her as a possible suspect, Danny's wife, Lorraine, becomes a prime suspect. The two were set to divorce soon, and their fight for the house hinted at a possible motive for murder. The veiled person is unveiled to be Shauna Khurmi, a young girl Lorraine hired to haunt Danny and get the house. However, she revealed that killing him was not her motive.A hidden room, a diamond necklace, and Verbena essential oil together help Morgan find the murderer in the series. Morgan and Ava also open Roman's backpack together at the end of the episode, which leads to a special discovery.Major events to expect in High Potential season 2 episode 7With another mysterious case successfully solved, Morgan and the team are set to take up more complex tasks in the coming episode of High Potential season 2. From work to personal life, several significant moments can be anticipated to unfold in Morgan's next set of adventures in episode 7.Here are some expected developments for episode 7:Morgan and Ava could not find major clues about Roman in his backpack in episode 6. However, more clues about the bag and the character may be explored ahead in episode 7.Nick seems to be getting closer to Morgan in the series. The next episode will likely discuss how their dynamics will further grow.A new case will come ahead for Morgan and the team to solve in episode 7, putting the team to the test with complex challenges.Along with these points, surprising twists and turns can be expected to come ahead in episode 7 of the series.Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.