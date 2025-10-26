House of David season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Who is Abner?

House of David season 2 has been a gripping drama that brings the biblical story of King David to life, exploring his rise to power, leadership struggles, and moral dilemmas. Episode 5, titled God of Swords, premiered on October 26, 2025, as part of the ongoing season.

Ad

David faces increasing political and military challenges as the story progresses. Though his leadership skills have improved, his relationships with his family and Mychal remain tense. David's journey to kingship and sacrifices are further explored in episode 5.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from House of David season 2 episode 5. Reader’s discretion is required.

David explores the might of Philistine weaponry, which had devastated Israel's army. He, Jonathan, and Abner enter hostile Endor, where a surprising revelation tests Abner's allegiance. House of David season 2 episode 5 reveals Abner's true identity as Endor's son.

Ad

Trending

Abner is a key military leader in King Saul’s army, known for his loyalty and strategic prowess. However, in House of David season 2, episode 5, it is revealed that Abner is the son of the Witch of Endor, having fled her occult practices to serve Saul.

Abner's Dark Revelation in House of David season 2 episode 5

The ending of House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

The turning point of House of David season 2 episode 5 comes when Abner’s true identity is revealed. Throughout the episode, Abner is portrayed as a loyal and experienced commander in Saul’s army. However, it is in the Witch of Endor’s cave where a shocking truth about his past is unveiled.

Ad

The witch, known for her powers of prophecy, exposes Abner as her estranged son. This revelation complicates Abner’s character, as it is clear that he fled from the occult world of his mother, likely due to fractured family ties or a deep sense of personal guilt.

A discovery raises doubt on Abner's friendship with Saul. The witch's words—highlighting his betrayal of his mother's dark practices—raise major doubts about his allegiance to Saul after years of service. This moment brings out the series' complicated characters and raises questions about Abner's motivations.

Ad

Also read: What time will House of David season 2 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

David's bold defiance of King Saul

The ending of House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

In the House of David season 2 episode 5 conclusion, David takes a bold decision with long-term ramifications. Saul pressures David to marry Mirab, and the Witch of Endor's prophecy affects him. David confronts his affections for Mychal and makes a brave confession after the witch tells him to live in truth.

Ad

David opposes King Saul by refusing to marry Mirab upon arriving to Gibeah. He vows to remain single if he cannot marry Mychal. This bold approach risks alienating David from Saul and revealing his actual love for Mychal despite their history.

Defiance threatens the established quo and lays the stage for future Israeli confrontations. David's rejection of Saul's demand shows his growing independence and desire to follow his own path, even if it meant risking everything.

Ad

Also read: Who is Michael Iskander? Meet the actor who plays King David in House of David

A desperate search for stronger swords

The ending of House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

In the earlier parts of House of David season 2 episode 5, the Israelites are shown struggling against the Philistines, whose iron swords easily overpower the Israelite army's copper weapons.

Ad

The way David and Jonathan used fallen Philistine swords to change the battle shows their strategic skill. As Saul's army investigates the source of these superior weapons, Abner sets out to find the master blacksmith who crafted Goliath's sword, which was made of a similar strong iron.

Abner and his crew, including David and Jonathan, travel to Endor, a city with a chaotic reputation and deadly secrets. The swordsmith tells them that iron and high-heat charcoal make the swords strong.

Ad

The swordsmith initially refuses to help Israel, but Abner offers him a chance to rescue Bathsheba, his long-lost daughter, from slavery. The episode's pivotal agreement earns a powerful Israelite ally and highlights Abner's motivations.

Also read: 10 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on HBO Max in October 2025

The Witch of Endor’s prophecy

After securing the swordsmith, the gang faces an ambush and is taken to the Witch of Endor's lair. The black-magic witch foretells each man's fate, including King Saul's terrible death and Abner's. Men are shattered by the witch's prophecies, especially regarding Abner.

Ad

The witch's admonition to live in truth strongly influenced David's decision to confront Saul and reject Mirab. The witch's cave encounter starts a chain of events that will shape Israel's future. The witch's prophecy, albeit scary, inspires David to take charge of his life.

Also read: Who is Michael Iskander? Meet the actor who plays King David in House of David

Political intrigue and family struggles

The ending of House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

Saul's family dynamics continue to change at the palace. Saul stays away from Ahinoam after her treachery in episode 4, as Kazia gains power. To win Saul back, Ahinoam uses David's rising popularity. Her attempts are ignored by Saul, deepening their separation.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mychal continues to struggle with her feelings for David, even as she prepares for her impending marriage to another. Her unresolved emotions are further complicated when Joab, the second-in-command of the Israelite army, attempts to exploit her vulnerability.

Mychal’s heartbreak over David's rejection sets the stage for future emotional conflicts, particularly when Joab tries to capitalize on her situation.

To watch the unfolding drama, you can stream House of David season 2 on Prime Video. However, access requires a Wonder Project subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More