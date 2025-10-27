House of David season 2 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

House of David season 2 picks up after his victory over Goliath and explores the political and emotional turbulence that led him to the throne. The sixth episode is set to release on November 2, 2025. Fans can watch the series on Wonder Project, available through Prime Video in the U.S.The series follows David as he balances leadership and love in his new life. Season 2 presents new challenges for him, including internal and external threats to his future.The episode will reveal how King Saul, David, Mychal, and Abner interact. For David's fans, this episode is a turning point.Release timing of House of David season 2 episode 6Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 6 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Projects)House of David season 2 episode 6 will be available to stream on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The episode will be released at various times depending on your location. Check out the table below for the exact release times in different time zones.RegionRelease TimeRelease DatePacific Time (PT)12:00 amNovember 2, 2025Eastern Time (ET)3:00 amNovember 2, 2025British Summer Time (BST/GMT+1)8:00 amNovember 2, 2025Central European Time (CET)9:00 amOctober 26, 2025India Standard Time (IST)12:30 pmNovember 2, 2025Gulf Standard Time (GST)11:00 amNovember 2, 2025Japan Standard Time (JST)4:00 pmNovember 2, 2025Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)5:00 pmNovember 2, 2025Where to watch the new episodes of season 2?The Wonder Project channel on Prime Video has House of David season 2. This service is only available in the U.S., and even Prime Video subscribers must subscribe to the Wonder Project. The subscription plan starts from $8.99 per month and $139 annually for one account.. Viewers can get a 7-day free trial before subscription.How many episodes are left in season 2?There are only three episodes left in House of David season 2 including the sixth episode. The season will consist of a total of 8 episodes, with the final episode airing on November 16, 2025.Also read: What time will House of David season 2 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regionsA brief recap of House of David season 2 episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 5 of season 2 finds David facing growing challenges on and off the battlefield. He struggles with political pressures, family dynamics, and King Saul's growing hostility, testing his leadership skills. Abner's past as the son of the Witch of Endor is revealed in this episode.David, Jonathan, and Abner explore Endor to learn about Philistine weapons. Here, they discover that the Philistines use superior swords, and David wants to find the master blacksmith. David's strategic thinking to shift power to Israel is shown in the episode.Additionally, David's personal life is in turmoil. David loves Mychal and refuses Saul's marriage proposal to Mirab. This bold move threatens the political system and foreshadows conflict. While the Witch of Endor prophecy haunts the characters' futures, Abner's revelation leaves questions.Also read: Who is Michael Iskander? Meet the actor who plays King David in House of DavidMajor events to expect from season 2 episode 6Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 6 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Projects)Political tension intensifies: As the power struggle within Saul's court gets into deeper level, David gets ready to look further into the complex politics surrounding him. Fans can expect changes in alliances and calculated moves that will shape the future of Israel.Abner’s loyalty questioned: After his dark revelation in episode 5, Abner's loyalty to Saul is questioned. The upcoming episode may explore Abner's motivations and how his past may affect his choices.David's leadership: David's path to kingship is difficult. In Episode 6, his family and enemies will challenge him. The episode will show his growing independence and determination to make his own way.Also read: 10 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on HBO Max in October 2025Season 2 episode 6 will be available to stream on Wonder Project, which is accessible via Prime Video in the U.S.