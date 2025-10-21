How many episodes will there be in Nobody Wants This season 2? Episode count and more

Nobody Wants This season 2 will start streaming on Netflix on October 23, 2025, and it will follow the story of the unconventional romance between Joanne, a sassy agnostic podcaster, and Noah, a loyal Rabbi. The series picks up shortly after season 1's finale, where Joanne's potential conversion to Judaism left viewers waiting for the next installment.

Nobody Wants This season 2 hints at the consequences of Noah's decision to pass up the Head Rabbi position to stay with his relationship, along with new challenges and deeper character interactions. With returning actors and newcomers like Leighton Meester as Abby, the season will delve into complex relationships, workplace situations, and family conflicts across 10 episodes.

All episodes in Nobody Wants This season 2, and when they arrive

Nobody Wants This season 2 will have 10 episodes, all of which will be available on Netflix on October 23, 2025. Unlike the previous season, all episodes will drop at the same time. Fans can watch the entire story on day one of the release.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum published on October 24, 2024, scriptwriter Erin Foster shared the personal events that inspired her to create the show.

"For a decade I had been writing from whatever was happening in my life. And every project had a real cynicism to it, because I felt cynical about relationships and myself and love. And if I was on a bad date, I would think, 'Oh, this is going to be really good to write about.'

"I wouldn’t even care that my life was crumbling. I was excited to use it. And so when I met Simon, who is my husband now, honestly, I thought he was kind of killing my vibe," she explained.

However, things worked out with her now husband, Simon, and Foster realized that there was something interesting, funny, and compelling about a healthy relationship.

Where to watch Nobody Wants This season 2?

Nobody Wants This season 2 will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix starting October 23, 2025. Those who haven't watched yet can catch up on season 1 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix, then jump into the current episodes featuring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, and others who have joined the cast.

Netflix offers three main subscription plans in the US: the basic plan with ads, costing $7.99 per month; the standard plan, which is ad-free, at $17.99 per month; and the premium plan, priced at $24.99 per month, providing the highest streaming quality and support for multiple devices simultaneously.

All about Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This season 2 follows the unlikely romance between Joanne, a feisty, agnostic dating podcaster, and Noah, a dedicated Rabbi struggling with faith, family, and modern relationships. They meet at a dinner party, where their mutual attraction sparks a connection that quickly deepens despite their incompatible worldviews.

As their relationship develops, Joanne's suspicion of organized religion and Noah's commitment to his Jewish heritage create both humorous and heartfelt conflicts. The show explores how they attempt to bridge their differences, navigating issues of faith, compromise, and identity while managing the expectations of Noah's community and their families.

Alongside the main couple, the series weaves in the comedic mayhem of their wider circle, including Noah's outspoken relatives and Joanne's sister Morgan, each adding their perspective on love and happiness. The first season concludes with Joanne having to decide whether to convert to Judaism to support Noah's career growth, leading to an emotional choice that challenges what matters most to both of them.

Blending humor with authenticity, the show examines how two people from very different worlds can find common ground through vulnerability, self-improvement, and the courage to pursue a non-conformist relationship.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2025

