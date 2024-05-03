How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3? All streaming options, release date, and more 

Welcome to Wrexham is a popular series that chronicles the storied rise of the football club Wrexham AFC after being overtaken by a new ownership comprising Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and television star Rob McElhenney.

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham premiered on FX on May 2, 2024. The club has updated its status owing to a hard-fought promotion to the third division of English football, which is a remarkable achievement for any club coming from the fifth division. This has been made possible by the investment from Reynolds and McElhenney's as well as new revenue-generating methods.

Throughout the two seasons, the club has garnered a massive global fanbase owing to the success of the series too. Luckily, Welcome to Wrexham is not only airing on FX but also available for streaming across different platforms for fans across the globe. While US viewers can stream the series on Hulu, it is available to stream on Disney Plus for fans across the world.

Is Welcome to Wrexham season 3 on Disney+?

Yes, the latest season of Welcome to Wrexham is available for streaming on Disney+. The third season aired on FX on May 2, 2024. It became available for streaming on Disney+ for fans in places like the UK, Australia, India, and Ireland, among others. The show is also available for streaming on Hulu for viewers in the US.

The third season of the series premiered with the first two episodes on May 2, 2024. The third season follows the tumultuous journey of the club after having been promoted to the third division of English football. The team is now facing the growing pains of success with new challenges on the horizon.

The third season also welcomes a fresh outtake as it will also focus on the Wrexham AFC Women's team for the first time.

How many episodes are there in season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham?

The third season of the series has a total of eight episodes as per FX. With two episodes released on the premiere day, each episode of the third season will now subsequently be released every following Thursday. The season finale is scheduled to premiere on June 13, 2024. The first episode of the season is titled Welcome to the EFL which was followed by the second episode titled Goals.

The third season has only eight episodes compared to the fifteen episodes seen in the previous season. Season 3 is bigger, it showcases the magnitude of Wrexham AFC's fanbase and a myriad of new challenges that come with a promotion to a higher-ranked league.

The official synopsis of the third season reads:

"Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club."

How much did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pay for Wrexham AFC?

Wrexham AFC is one of the oldest football (soccer) clubs in the world. However, they were toiling in the fifth division of the English football league when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to purchase the club.

As per Associated Press, Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the historic club for a total of $2.5 million. Ever since the takeover, the club saw an unprecedented rise in their value and their fanbase. This is largely owed to the change in structure brought about by the new ownership which prompted the club to gain back-to-back promotions in the English league. The club is currently valued at around $11.28 million.

Stream new episodes of Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 on Hulu or Disney+.