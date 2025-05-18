“It was shocking and stunning” — Oliver Stark was as shocked at Bobby’s death as the rest of 9-1-1 fandom

9-1-1 shocked fans with the unexpected death of Captain Robert "Bobby" Wade Nash in season 8 episode 15. The procedural drama, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, is known for engaging stories involving the professional and personal lives of Los Angeles first responders—from police officers to firefighters and paramedics.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Oliver Stark, who plays Evan Buckley on the show, shared his experience of learning about Bobby's death. He said:

"I received the call, and honestly, I went silent when I got it. Tim Minear, who is our showrunner, he said: 'Are your still there?' and I said, 'Yeah. I just don't know what to say.' It was shocking and stunning, and it was sad, you know."

9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Gavin McHugh in prominent roles.

Oliver Stark comments on Bobby’s death in 9-1-1

In a Good Morning America appearance, Oliver Stark talked about the highly anticipated season finale of ABC's hit procedural drama, 9-1-1. The host then asked about the unexpected death of Captain Bobby in the episode titled Lab Rats, which aired on April 17, 2025.

The actor said that the cast received the call about two weeks before shooting the episode, so there wasn't enough time for a proper farewell. He called the revelation shocking, stunning, and sad. He compared the departure of Peter Krause, who plays Captain Bobby Nash, to the loss of a patriarchal figure.

He remarked:

"We've had eight years of building a really close-knit family, and we've lost our kind of patriarchal figure."

Bobby and Evan Buckley shared a close bond in the series, making the news of Bobby's death especially devastating for Evan.

What was the reason behind Bobby's death in 9-1-1?

Captain Bobby Nash and several other firefighters became trapped inside a biomedical research laboratory after an explosion. The resulting contagion crisis put them at a high risk of exposure to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. Chimney and Hen developed severe symptoms but were rescued on time. However, Bobby heroically exposed himself to the virus to let Chimney have the only existing dose of the cure.

In his final moments, Bobby shared an emotional farewell with his wife, Athena (played by Angela Bassett), and offered a prayer on his knees. The episode ended with his body being taken away in a body bag, confirming that the character won't be able to beat death this time.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on May 1, 2025, showrunner Tim Minear discussed Bobby's death. He called it a logical culmination of his arc, saying:

"In a way, it is the tragic, logical culmination of his arc. He came to L.A. with a death wish, and then he learned to love life again. And then, when he finally has to make the sacrifice, it's not because he wants to go, it's because it's the thing he has to do. It is true redemption. So everything about it lined up."

He also shared that Peter Krause took the news of his character's death well and understood the creative decision behind it. Minear added:

"He understood creatively why I was doing it, and I was only doing it for creative reasons. I love Peter. Everyone loves Peter. Peter loves working on the show. So I mean, it's almost like Peter Krause was unfortunate collateral damage for what I had to do to Bobby, in a way."

