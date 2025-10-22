Lazarus season 1 ending explained: Was Dr J Lazarus murdered or did he die by suicide?

Lazarus season 1 is a horror-thriller miniseries that premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 22, 2025, with all six episodes dropping simultaneously. Created by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, the stunning finale of the series’ first season revealed the truth behind the death of Dr. Jonathan Lazarus and answered most of the questions viewers and his son Joel had.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lazarus season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

Lazarus season 1 begins with Joel Lazarus’ return home after his father's apparent suicide, although he remains unconvinced that his father actually killed himself. So much so that over the course of the season he is visited by visions of his father’s former patients, which eventually force him to investigate a series of cold cases. That then leads him to Detective Alison Brown, who Joel believes is his father’s and his patient’s real killer.

But as the series progresses, the finale flips everything that Joel knew about his father and the life he led before his apparent suicide. After confronting Brown, which results in a chase that ends with her death, Joel retrieves a tape from her pocket and returns to his father’s office to listen to it.

However, things take a turn as the tape reveals that Dr. Jonathan Lazarus was actually the culprit behind his patients' deaths and Detective Brown had confronted him. She left the room moments after their confrontation, and the sound of a gunshot confirmed that Dr. Lazarus had indeed killed himself.

Dr. Jonathan Lazarus died by suicide but did far worse things to other people in Lazarus season 1

A still from Lazarus season 1 (Image via YouTube/AmazonPrimeVideo)

Lazarus season 1 begins with the apparent suicide of renowned psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Lazarus and his son, Joel, returning back home to deal with the aftermath of his father’s suicide. He finds a cryptic note when he enters his father’s office, making it seem like he didn’t kill himself. However, Joel was skeptical from the moment he arrived, as he never believed his father committed suicide.

And as the series progresses, he becomes more and more suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his father’s death. He then begins to see visions of his father’s former patients, which leads him to investigate cold cases surrounding deaths, and that in turn leads him to Detective Alison Brown. She was the lead investigator for the cases, and Joel soon believes that she may have been the one to kill his father’s patients and perhaps even his father.

So he confronts her, and she threatens to release a recording she has of his father if he doesn’t drop things, but he refuses, and she flees. Joel chases her, and that eventually leads to Brown’s death, and before calling the police, he takes the tape from her pocket. He then listens to the tape in his father’s office, and that’s where a devastating truth is revealed: that his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, was a serial killer.

After Joel’s sister and Dr. Lazarus’ daughter, Sutton, was murdered, he became cold and started killing in retaliation. He started with Cassandra, then Imogen and Harry, framing other people in the process and manipulating Detective Brown as well. She realized what had happened, confronted Lazarus, and recorded the incident before telling him to write a suicide note and then kill himself.

Aidan is not only Joel Lazarus’ son but may also be a killer like his grandfather

While the death of his father and other mysterious deaths took up a large part of the storyline for Lazarus season 1, Joel Lazarus’ son took up the other part. He discovers that Aidan is his son over the course of the series, a result of an affair with his ex-wife Bella after she married her new husband, Paul.

Aidan took a liking to Joel Lazarus, and he stole his toothbrush, which he used to get a paternity test, which showed that Joel was his biological father. And over the course of Lazarus season 1, Aidan continues to become bolder and exhibit worrying behavior.

It kicked off when Dr. Jonathan Lazarus’ personal assistant, Margot Macintyre, was found murdered with a serrated sickle. However, no murderer was found, and the police suspected Sam or Margot’s own son, Billy MacIntyre, was the main suspect.

That turned toward the end of the series, when Joel walked into Laura’s apartment; he found Aidan holding a bloody sickle, the same weapon that killed Margot. It’s evident that he has killed Laura, although it is not confirmed. However, when Joel enters the room, Aidan apologizes, which has many wondering whether he killed her or not.

Interested viewers can watch Lazarus season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

