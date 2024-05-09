Loot season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Fans can't wait for Loot season 2 to see what happens next with Molly Wells, played by the talented Maya Rudolph. Molly's story is about how she, a rich woman who just got divorced, starts to really change her life in big and meaningful ways.

The first season really set things up well, showing the start of Molly's journey to change.

Loot season 2 release schedule

Eager fans saw the return of Loot for its second season on Apple TV+, which premiered on Wednesday, April 3. Here’s the comprehensive schedule for all episodes:

Episode 1: Wednesday, April 3

Wednesday, April 3 Episode 2: Wednesday, April 3

Wednesday, April 3 Episode 3: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Episode 4: Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 Episode 5: Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, April 24 Episode 6: Wednesday, May 1

Wednesday, May 1 Episode 7: Wednesday, May 8

Wednesday, May 8 Episode 8: Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday, May 15 Episode 9: Wednesday, May 22

Wednesday, May 22 Episode 10 (finale): Wednesday, May 29

Episodes will premiere at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT, with the season kicking off by releasing its first two episodes on the same day, followed by weekly releases throughout May.

Loot season 1 recap: Molly chooses charity, Sofia stops her leaving

Loot Season 1 concluded with a significant turning point for the protagonist, Molly Wells (played by Maya Rudolph), who, after a series of personal and professional upheavals, resolves to redirect her $120 billion fortune towards philanthropy.

The season finale sees Molly departing from the foundation she has been working with, leaving behind a note declaring her complete withdrawal. However, in a twist, Sofia (played by Michaela Ja Rodriguez) intercepts Molly just as she's about to take off in her private jet.

Sofia rejects Molly’s resignation, expressing how much Molly has united and uplifted the team, emphasizing Molly's invaluable role.

What to expect form Loot season 2?

Expand Tweet

Loot Season 2 picks up a year after Molly's dramatic split from tech mogul John Novak (Adam Scott). With her focus now firmly set on charitable endeavors, Molly explores inventive ways to use her wealth for the greater good.

However, she quickly learns the hard way that not all billionaires are as altruistic as she is. As per the plans detailed by Apple TV, Season 2 promises more laughs, more drama, and further explorations into the philanthropic ambitions that Molly is passionate about.

The latest season premiered with its first two episodes on Wednesday, April 3, exclusively on Apple TV.

Who is the cast of Loot season 2?

Returning and New Faces of Loot Season 2: (Image via Apple TV +)

Maya Rudolph reprises her role as Molly Wells. Adam Scott returns as John Novak, Molly's ex-husband. Michaela Ja Rodriguez plays Sofia.

Joining them in supporting roles are Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, Nat Faxon as Arthur, Ron Fuches as Howard, Stephanie Styles as Ainsley, and Meagen Fay as Rhonda. Special guests for Season 2 include Benjamin Bratt, O-T Fagbenle and David Chang among others.

FAQs

How Many Seasons of Loot Are There?

As of April 2023, Loot has launched its second season, with Maya Rudolph leading the ensemble cast once again.

What Happened at the End of Loot Season 1?

In the Season 1 finale, Molly decides to leave the foundation, aiming for a complete departure by leaving a note behind. However, Sofia confronts her at the last moment, denying her resignation and highlighting Molly’s critical role in the team's unity and inspiration.

For fans and new viewers, Loot Season 2 on Apple TV is set to bring more of the comedic and heartfelt moments that have made the show a must-watch.

