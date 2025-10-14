Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3 - Who was the real killer of Maria Bannister?

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3, titled Mother Love, was released on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, continuing the journey of Karl Alberg, a former city detective turned chief of police in the small town of Gibsons.

Ad

In Murder in a Small Town season 2, Karl's Gibsons life becomes more complicated professionally and personally. Karl struggles with his relationships, especially with his partner, Cassandra Lee, a freshly elected councilwoman, as the number of cases to solve grows.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Murder in a Small Town season 2, episode 3. Reader’s discretion is required.

This third episode of Murder in a Small Town season 2 investigates the murder of Maria Bannister, a lady who came to Gibsons to reconnect with her estranged family. Her homecoming causes tragedy. As Karl investigates, family conflict, greed, and betrayal emerge.

Ad

Trending

Through careful analysis of clues, interviews, and connections, the investigation reveals the true killer’s identity. The real killer of Maria Bannister was her half-brother, Harry Stewart. His purpose, fueled by a desire to inherit family property, unfolds in a terrifying manner, showing the darker side of Gibsons’ tight-knit community.

A murder staged as a robbery

Ad

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3 opens with Maria Bannister attempting to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Belinda. However, Belinda feels threatened and runs home to her father, Richard Bannister.

Later that night, Maria is brutally murdered at home, her neck shattered. The crime scene implies a botched heist, but something is odd. Karl Alberg investigates the area the next day and finds a shredded scrapbook page from Maria.

Critical page hints at Maria's return mystery and family tension. Karl and his colleagues learn Maria was trying to contact her biological father, Captain Darcy Stewart, as the inquiry continues. Maria's family issues, particularly her affair that led to her departure years ago, complicate the case.

Ad

Her ex-husband, Richard, reveals that Maria had been aggressive at times, and although he seems to have a motive, the situation with their daughter Belinda adds a layer of complexity to the case. Richard had also received a late-night phone call from Maria the night of her death but insists he never went past the front yard.

Also read: Murder in a Small Town season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Ad

A series of unlikely suspects in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3

Along with the murder case, Karl's daughter Holly and her friend Devon start to look into the history of the town. They find the grave of Lauren Park, a town resident who died in a strange way many years ago.

Intrigued by the legend of the "Creeper," a figure supposedly visiting the grave, Holly and Devon stake out the location at night. They manage to capture a car’s license plate but not the face of the mysterious visitor.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cassandra, Karl's partner, investigates the local library, where she meets Todd, a homeless man who seems to know more about Maria’s murder than he lets on.

Todd's unusual behavior, especially his rage at neighborhood youths, prompts police to investigate. Seeing Maria's locket in his possession raises doubts. Todd says he noticed a blue automobile following Maria, adding another critical clue.

How is the real killer discovered in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3

Karl and his crew discover that Maria's biological father, Captain Darcy Stewart, has a bankrupt son named Harry. The blue car's connection to Harry raises suspicions, and the pieces fall into place.

Ad

It turns out that Harry’s motive was rooted in greed. He feared that Maria’s claim to the family estate would jeopardize his inheritance and his position in the family. In his desperation to secure his future, Harry killed Maria to prevent her from taking what he believed was rightfully his.

When Karl re-attaches the torn journal page that showed Belinda was next, it confirms what he already knew. In a hurry, Karl runs to the Bannister home, where Harry has already knocked out Richard and is about to hurt Belinda.

Ad

After a tense argument, Harry is caught soon after and confesses to the crime during a terrifying interrogation. He says his anger at Maria stemmed from her appearing out of nowhere in Darcy's life, putting his years of family loyalty at risk.

Also read: The true story behind Ajike Owens' case on Netflix's The Perfect Neighbor

The latest episodes of Murder in a Small Town season 2 are available every Tuesday at 8 pm on Fox, or you can stream them on Hulu the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More