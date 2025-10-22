NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

NCIS: Origins season 2 is a thrilling continuation of the popular investigative series, with episode 3 set to air soon. Fans have eagerly awaited the next chapter after the intense developments of the previous episodes. The upcoming episode, titled The Edge, will drop on October 28, 2025. Viewers can tune in to watch it on CBS, followed by streaming on Paramount+.NCIS: Origins season 2 follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team as they solve complex cases while overcoming personal challenges. Gibbs' emotional and professional growth is explored this season. The second episode, Who by Fire, highlighted his inner struggles and investigator challenges.The official synopsis according to Rotten Tomatoes read, &quot;When Dr. Donald &quot;Ducky&quot; Mallard, a liaison from D.C. headquarters and an old acquaintance of Gibbs', arrives to evaluate whether Pendleton needs an in-house medical examiner, not everyone trusts that's the real reason behind his visit.&quot;When does NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3, The Edge, will air on October 28, 2025, at different times in different locations. There are doubts about Dr. Donald &quot;Ducky&quot; Mallard's intentions as he looks into Pendleton's need for an in-house medical examiner. Here’s when the episode will be available in various time zones:RegionRelease Date &amp; TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - 6:00 pmUSA (Eastern Time)Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - 9:00 pmBrazil (BRT)Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - 10:00 pmUK (BST)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 2:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 3:00 amIndia (IST)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 6:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 3:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 9:00 amAustralia (ACDT)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 1:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - 3:00 pmAs of October 2025, here are the subscription plans for Paramount+ and CBS:Paramount+ Essential Plan: The monthly cost is $7.99 or $59.99 annually. This ad-supported plan includes live sports like the NFL and UEFA Champions League and a large library.Paramount+ Premium Plan: Monthly $12.99 or annual $119.99. Showtime, CBS, and offline viewing are included in this ad-free plan (except during live TV).Also read: NCIS season 22 brought Gibbs back, but in a very interesting wayHow many episodes are left in season 2?As per the latest update, there are five episodes in NCIS: Origins season 2. More episodes may arrive after the fifth episode airs. With episode 3 set to release on October 28, 2025, there are two episodes already aired, leaving three more to go. The fifth episode of this season will be released on November 11, 2025.A brief recap for season 2 episode 2Everything to know about NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 (Image via CBS)The second episode of NCIS: Origins' second season, Who by Fire, investigates college swimmer Miguel Castillo's death. Investigations of his beached body reveal disturbing signs. Gibbs and his team investigate Miguel's strained relationship with his father, Jack Castillo, an initial suspect. Miguel drowned during a drug run in the case.Meanwhile, Gibbs struggles with his emotional turmoil, notably with his unresolved feelings for Lala. This leads to mistakes in the investigation, and his personal conflicts hinder his professional judgment.Gibbs pays for his mistakes, and Lala must make a moral choice that tests her integrity. Gibbs's personal growth begins after the episode's conclusion, which solves the case.Also read: NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 recap: Is Gibbs ready for his first interrogation?Major events to expect from season 2 episode 3Ducky’s true intentions: Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard arrives to determine if Pendleton needs an in-house medical examiner, but his motives are unclear. Gibbs and his team suspect Ducky's visit is more than it seems.Medical investigation takes center stage: The episode will feature the team navigating complex medical and forensic details as a major discovery could change their investigation. Ducky's professional expertise may help solve a mysterious death.Gibbs faces a major turning point: Episode 3 will follow Gibbs's battle against his demons as his emotional and professional struggles worsen. His relationship with Lala will also grow, placing pressure on their strained relationship.Read more: What time will NCIS season 23 release on CBS? U.S. release timings exploredTune in on CBS or Paramount+ to catch the latest episode of NCIS: Origins season 2.