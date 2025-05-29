"10 out of 10 casting"- Fans react as Chae Jong-hyeop reported to join In Your Brilliant Season with Lee Sung-kyung

South Korean actor Chae Jong-hyeop is reportedly in talks to lead the In Your Brilliant Season alongside Lee Sung-kyung. On May 29, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that the Nevertheless star has been confirmed as the main character of the upcoming drama, as per industry insiders.

The insider stated:

“Chae Jong-hyeop will be the main character in the new drama 'In Your Brilliant Season.'”

Previously, the cast in talks for In Your Brilliant Season was Seo In-guk and Lee Sung-kyung in 2023. Seo In-guk and Lee Sung-kyung’s management companies confirmed that they received the offer and were still reviewing it. However, as per the latest reports, Chae Jong-hyeop will likely take over for Seo In-guk.

Fans and potential viewers of the drama have expressed their happiness ever since the reports started circulating online. This would mark Lee Sung-kyung and Chae Jong-hyeop’s first drama as the lead couple if they confirm their appearance.

This has raised the anticipation among K-drama fandom, as they look forward to their onscreen chemistry.

"10 out of 10 casting," a fan said.

"chae jonghyeop casting news finally!!! and he's paired with lee sungkyung let's go!!!" a user stated.

"i don't think i've ever said it out loud but sungkyoungie and chae jonghyeop is my dream pairing him in the witch's diner hooked me and i loooove kang hooyoung too!! this project's been on hold for quite some time but for now if this is the fixed lead casting, i'm so happy!!" a netizen reacted.

Fans expressed their excitement to see Chae Jong-hyeop and Lee Sung-kyung in their reportedly new project In Your Brilliant Season.

"OH MY GOD! YES GOOD GOD THANK YOU FOR BRINGING LEE SUNG KYUNG ON THE SCREEN ONCE AGAIN!" a fan wrote.

"Let this be true, please. I miss him in a drama," a user mentioned.

"Now I’m feeling this couple will be my new fixation," a netizen stated.

About Chae Jong-hyeop and Lee Sung-kyung’s reported drama In Your Brilliant Season: Plot, characters, and more

As per Sports Chosun’s report, Love All Play actor Chae Jong-hyeop recently made headlines for his upcoming drama In Your Brilliant Season with Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo actress Lee Sung-kyung.

The drama illustrates the story of a man who goes through a tragic accident that leaves him with lifelong scars and meets a woman who becomes his savior.

The Castaway Diva actor will portray Sun Woo-chan, who has lost his hearing and memories due to the tragic incident. He is an American-based company’s animator with a mysterious aura hiding secrets.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung-kyung will reportedly depict the role of his love interest, Song Ha-ran, a chief designer with a vibrant social life. Song Ha-ran is the eldest among three sisters, who, in reality, does not want to get entangled with others despite getting along well with people.

In addition, the drama is anticipated due to the makers of the show, as it is penned by author Jo Sung-hee, known for work in dramas including High School King of Savvy, Still 17, and She Was Pretty.

In other news, Chae Jong-hyeop last appeared in the Japanese romance series Eye Love You and in the high school rom-com Serendipity's Embrace, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung-kyung was seen in the 2023 dramas Dr. Romantic 3 alongside Ahn Hyo-seop and Call it Love with Lee Kwang-young.

In 2024, Lee Sung-kyung also showcased her acting in theater through her character of Princess Jasmine in the musical Aladdin.

