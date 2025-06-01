Who is Valerie Mahaffey’s husband? All about the family as Desperate Housewives star dies at 71

Valerie Mahaffey passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. The Emmy-winning actress was known for her roles in Northern Exposure, Desperate Housewives, and Young Sheldon. She is survived by her husband, actor and director Joseph Kell, who was by her side in her final days.

According to IMDb, Joseph Kell—born Kelly Joseph Ziolkoski on April 15, 1960, in Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, Canada—was Mahaffey’s longtime partner and creative collaborator. Kell trained as an actor at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and pursued a career in film and television, with roles in the television series CSI: Miami and the film The Invisible Man.

He also directed and co-wrote the 2010 family drama Summer Eleven, which starred Valerie Mahaffey and featured their daughter, Alice Richards.

A glance into Valerie Mahaffey's life

According to Variety, Valerie Mahaffey was born in Indonesia and lived in Nigeria, England, and Texas before moving to the US at the age of 16. This global upbringing likely influenced her acting career, which spanned Broadway, indie films, and iconic TV shows. Her husband, Joseph Kell, also came from a multicultural background, having lived in both Canada and the US before making it in Hollywood.

Valerie Mahaffey’s career spanned more than five decades and showcased her versatility across stage, film, and television. She gained early recognition on Broadway, performing in shows including Dracula with Raul Julia and Harold Prince’s Play Memory. She won two Obie Awards for her work on the stage, including one for Top Girls at the Public Theater.

On television, she became a frequent face with her Emmy-winning gig as hypochondriac Eve on Northern Exposure. She went on to appear in a range of series, including Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Young Sheldon, and Dead to Me. In films, she held her own alongside major stars—appearing with Tom Hanks in Sully and Michelle Pfeiffer in French Exit, the latter of which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

In a statement following Valerie Mahaffey’s passing, Joseph Kell expressed his grief, saying:

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed.”

Mahaffey and Kell’s daughter, Alice Richards (née Alice Ziolkoski), also honored her mother on Instagram, writing:

“I’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. That’s where I know you’ll be.”

Michelle Pfeiffer also posted a tribute on Instagram in honor of her French Exit co-star.

