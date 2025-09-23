Why was Stephen Colbert cancelled? Late-night host reacts as ABC reinstates Jimmy Kimmel, asks CBS whether they’ll be doing the same 

Stephen Colbert lauded the reinstating of Jimmy Kimmel's Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC, around a week after announcing his suspension. He also jokingly asked CBS if they would also do the same with The Late Show.

Ad

ABC had announced on September 17 that Jimmy Kimmel's show would be suspended due to his comments on Charlie Kirk's murder. However, on Monday, September 22, they announced that the show would be back on Tuesday.

On his show on Monday, Stephen Colbert celebrated the news, saying it was "wonderful news for my dear friend Jimmy and his amazing staff." He also said:

"Once more, I am the only martyr in late-night!" before jokingly adding, "Unless ... CBS, you want to announce anything?"

Ad

Trending

In July this year, it was announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air for the last time in May 2026. Paramount stated that the show was being canceled purely for financial reasons, writing in a statement:

"We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home."

It is a "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

Ad

However, there is speculation among fans that there were multiple factors that led to the cancellation of the show. Stephen Colbert has been a prominent critic of the US President Donald Trump and his policies. Paramount, CBS's parent company, had signed a settlement with Trump of around $16 million over a defamation lawsuit just days before the cancellation.

Also Read: What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk on Jimmy Kimmel Live!? Details explored as his show gets suspended indefinitely by ABC

Ad

Disney's statement on reinstating Jimmy Kimmel's show after criticism from Stephen Colbert, among others

Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At Annual Power Of Love Gala (Image Source: Getty)

On September 17, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is being indefinitely suspended due to the host's comments following Charlie Kirk's death. Kimmel had accused the right-wing of trying to "point score" by claiming that the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a Democrat. He also questioned Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's death.

Ad

Many in the industry had spoken up against the cancellation, including Stephen Colbert. He said (h/t USA Today):

"If ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive, and clearly, they've never read the children's book 'If You Give a Mouse a Kimmel. And to Jimmy, just let me say, I stand with you and your staff 100%."

Ad

On September 22, Disney, ABC's parent company, put out a statement that read:

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Ad

Kimmel hasn't publicly spoken since the suspension was announced and is expected to do so on his show on Tuesday.

Also Read: Who is the highest-paid late night show host? Donald Trump asks NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers while reacting to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More