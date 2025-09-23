Why was Stephen Colbert cancelled? Late-night host reacts as ABC reinstates Jimmy Kimmel, asks CBS whether they’ll be doing the same 

Stephen Colbert lauded the reinstating of Jimmy Kimmel's Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC, around a week after announcing his suspension. He also jokingly asked CBS if they would also do the same with The Late Show.
ABC had announced on September 17 that Jimmy Kimmel's show would be suspended due to his comments on Charlie Kirk's murder. However, on Monday, September 22, they announced that the show would be back on Tuesday.
On his show on Monday, Stephen Colbert celebrated the news, saying it was "wonderful news for my dear friend Jimmy and his amazing staff." He also said:
"Once more, I am the only martyr in late-night!" before jokingly adding, "Unless ... CBS, you want to announce anything?"
In July this year, it was announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air for the last time in May 2026. Paramount stated that the show was being canceled purely for financial reasons, writing in a statement:
"We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home."
It is a "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."
However, there is speculation among fans that there were multiple factors that led to the cancellation of the show. Stephen Colbert has been a prominent critic of the US President Donald Trump and his policies. Paramount, CBS's parent company, had signed a settlement with Trump of around $16 million over a defamation lawsuit just days before the cancellation.
Disney's statement on reinstating Jimmy Kimmel's show after criticism from Stephen Colbert, among others
On September 17, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is being indefinitely suspended due to the host's comments following Charlie Kirk's death. Kimmel had accused the right-wing of trying to "point score" by claiming that the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a Democrat. He also questioned Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's death.
Many in the industry had spoken up against the cancellation, including Stephen Colbert. He said (h/t USA Today):
"If ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive, and clearly, they've never read the children's book 'If You Give a Mouse a Kimmel. And to Jimmy, just let me say, I stand with you and your staff 100%."
On September 22, Disney, ABC's parent company, put out a statement that read:
"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."
Kimmel hasn't publicly spoken since the suspension was announced and is expected to do so on his show on Tuesday.
