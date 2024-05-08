Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In the last episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, titled Whistlespeak, the episode explored themes of cultural interaction and ethical dilemmas through the lens of the Prime Directive. It examined the impact of advanced technology on less developed societies and the moral complexities of intervention.

Moreover, the narrative questioned the balance between non-interference and the obligation to prevent harm, highlighting the crew's internal struggle. Now, the next episode, which will enhance these developments, is slated to release on May 9, 2024.

When will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 7 be released?

A still from Star Trek: Discovery. (Image via Paramount+)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 7, titled Erigah, will be released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7?

Star Trek: Discovery season 5, episode 7 will be released on Paramount Plus for streaming. In Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, the second and third seasons are available on the Star Trek channel on Pluto TV. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and can be streamed on SkyShowtime.

What can fans expect from Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 7?

In episode 7 of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, fans can anticipate an intense episode filled with action and suspense. The episode will feature the return of Commander Nan, the former security chief of the Discovery, who plays a significant role in interrogating characters Moll and L'ak.

These two are under a "blood bounty" by the Breen, having betrayed them. The episode unfolds as the Federation finally catches up with Moll and L'ak following their escape in a warp pod, leading to an interrogation that promises to shed more light on their situation.

With Moll and L'ak finally in custody, the Federation is pulled into a diplomatic and ethical firestorm when the Breen arrives and demands they be handed over.

Additionally, fans will see tensions rise as Book tries to leverage his past connections to reach out to Moll despite being warned against interfering. With the stakes higher than ever, the episode is set to deliver dramatic confrontations and a deeper dive into the complex relationships and politics within Starflee.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 6 recap

A still from the show. (Image via Paramount+)

In Star Trek: Discovery season 5, episode 6, titled Whistlespeak, Captain Michael Burnham and Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly go on an undercover assignment on a pre-warp planet to find evidence of the Progenitors' technology and, at the same time, observe the Prime Directive.

The mission gives Tilly a reflective adventure, where she undertakes the difficult ritual of the Mother Compeer's Journey and aces her ability to bond powerfully with others, especially Ravah, a local child. This connection is crucial since they find out that the ritual ends with a sacrificial practice, which Burnham intervenes to prevent.

The crew on USS Discovery has to grapple with personal and group challenges in the search for meaning as characters like Adira and Tilly question their role and effectiveness. The episode delves into the implications of the Prime Directive, which is an interesting collusion of non-interference with a need for interference.

Ultimately, Whistlespeak reinforces the thematic pillars of Star Trek about exploration, ethical dilemmas, and personal growth.

