South Park season 27 episode 5 delayed- here’s all the details about the new episode release

South Park season 27 episode 5 will not air on its original schedule, leaving fans waiting an extra week. Comedy Central confirmed that the episode, originally slated for Wednesday, September 17, has been pushed back due to production delays. The network announced that the installment is now set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming available on Paramount+ the following day.

The delay marks the second disruption in the season’s release pattern, as no new episode aired the week before either. Instead of fresh content, Comedy Central has filled the slot with reruns, though episode 2, Got a Nut, remains off the schedule after its parody of political activist Charlie Kirk drew attention in the wake of his death.

Why was South Park season 27 episode 5 delayed?

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Comedy Central released a statement from Trey Parker and Matt Stone explaining the delay. The creators admitted they did not finish the episode in time.

"Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us.” they stated.

The network will fill the slot with other programming, while fans wait for the new release date.

The delay follows another skipped week earlier in the month, when a rerun was also pulled. That rerun was supposed to feature episode 2, Got a Nut, which parodied conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. However, Comedy Central removed the episode from the schedule following Kirk’s death.

What is the new release schedule?

The rescheduled air date for South Park season 27 episode 5 is September 24. Comedy Central also confirmed the rest of the season’s release calendar. Episodes are set to air every other Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The updated schedule includes:

September 24

October 15

October 29

November 12

November 26

December 10

Episodes will also stream on Paramount+ the following day.

The season so far

South Park (Image via South Park Studios))

South Park season 27 has already sparked attention with its political themes. The second episode included a parody of Charlie Kirk, which remains absent from the network’s rerun lineup.

Other episodes have focused on President Donald Trump, including a storyline that portrays him in a romantic relationship with Satan. These controversial plots have led to public reactions from Trump and his administration, keeping the series at the center of cultural debate.

Why the delay matters

Delays are not new to South Park. Parker and Stone have long been known for their quick production process, often finishing episodes close to air dates.

This strategy allows the show to stay topical but also increases the risk of last-minute changes. The delay of episode 5 reflects this production style, reminding audiences that the creators often balance tight deadlines with their trademark topical humor.

What to Expect Next

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

While no synopsis has been released for episode 5, the season’s tone suggests that political commentary will remain central. With earlier episodes already addressing Trump and right-wing figures, fans can anticipate more storylines tied to current events.

The show’s release schedule for the remainder of South Park season 27 indicates that the creators plan to maintain momentum despite the recent delay.

The postponement of South Park season 27 episode 5 moves the release date from September 17 to September 24. Trey Parker and Matt Stone admitted to falling behind schedule, and Comedy Central adjusted accordingly. The delay comes amid a season already marked by political controversy and bold storylines.

With new episodes scheduled through December, the remainder of the season is set to continue the show’s long-running presence in late-night television.

