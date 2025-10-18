The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

After the close encounter with Havlock and his death-defying escape in the previous episode, The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 will continue Frank's mission to find the fugitive. He had already struck a partnership with Sidney, who decided to stay in Alaska to find a way to bring in Havlock and clear her name in the CIA.The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 drops next week on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 12:00 am ET, only on Apple TV+. Titled American Dream, fans can expect the story to continue developing in the next installment as more drama, danger, and suspense envelop the Alaskan town. There are still secrets being kept, plans yet to be uncovered, and a dangerous mastermind still at large.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Last Frontier season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.When does The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the show's two-episode premiere, it settles into a traditional weekly release schedule. This means The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 will arrive next Friday, October 24, 2025, at 12:00 am Eastern Time. Please check the table below for the exact release timings of the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 23, 20259 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 23, 202511 pmEastern TimeFriday, October 24, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, October 24, 20254 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 24, 20256 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 24, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 24, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 24, 20251 pmThe Last Frontier season 1 episode 4, including previous and upcoming episodes, is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.How many episodes are left in The Last Frontier season 1?Apple TV ordered the first season of The Last Frontier to have ten episodes to tell the story of a US Marshal dealing with the manhunt of escaped convicts after a prison transport crashed in their town. Following the show's two-episode premiere and the weekly schedule, it will go on for six more episodes, including next week's The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4.Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays at 12:00 am ET until the finale on December 5.A brief recap of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)Titled Country as F**k, The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 brings a lot of revelation and action. Sidney reveals that she and Havlock are married, and Frank and Havlock's brief confrontation reveals that the former has a secret that even his wife, Sarah, doesn't know about. It involves a gun, likely evidence, that Frank has been hiding in the basement of their house.Sarah is also free, as Havlock promised Frank, but their son is in danger with one of the escaped prisoners in the cabin. The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 also reveals that Havlock may have someone helping him, and it's not Sidney, as the CIA believes. Using Sidney's XenoGate password, he contacts one of her assets, a man named Armen.Per Armen's intel status, he's the one who stole the Archive 6 and saved it on a hard drive, which Havlock supposedly has. Episode 3 ends in a death-defying scene with Frank and Havlock being trapped in a buggy that's hanging on a cliff. But before Frank can arrest the guy, Havlock shatters the glass door and plunges off the cliff. However, both Frank and Sidney know that he's made to survive it.Major events to expect from The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4Titled American Dream, The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 will continue Frank's manhunt, and he will be working with more people to find Havlock and any other remaining escaped convicts.Things with Luke will turn from bad to worse. The mystery man they are helping turns out to be one of the escaped convicts, and they are now his hostages.The number of victims is increasing, with the next episode's synopsis teasing another state trooper going missing. It could be the same one Frank sent to get Luke at the cabin, which would kick off another investigation because so far, Frank still doesn't know that Luke is in danger.After losing Havlock, Frank and Sidney will start working together to find him. Sidney has decided to stay in Alaska, and besides her, armed locals will also be joining the manhunt.Stay tuned for more The Last Frontier season 1 news and updates as the series continues.