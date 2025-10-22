The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 ending explained: Did Stella quit UBN?

The Morning Show season 4 delivered more chaos than anticipated in episode 6. With Chris gone, failing AI plans, and the Olympics on the way, UBN's special coverage for the global event remained a problem. Stella makes every effort to make things work.

Bradley and Chip try to find the mystery woman from the photo they found on Cory's phone. Cory finds out about a connection between his mother and Fred, but ends up learning a shocking detail about the Wolf River story. Alex works on bringing Brody as Chris' replacement, but fails. Things take an unexpected turn at the O24 press meet, putting Stella in a tough situation.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Stella's move to present her AI version at the meet fails miserably. While Miles chose Celine over her, she quit UBN and left for Naples alone at the end.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 ending explained: What was Stella's fate at the end?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 unfolded intense difficulties for Stella Bak, the CEO of UBN. After Chris exited with Mia, the network's plans to have her as one of the Olympics presenters went in vain. Stella's striking AI plans also failed, putting the grand preparations for the global sporting event at risk.

After Stella, Celine, and Alex's attempts to get Bro on board did not work out, the CEO made a risky move by introducing her AI new presenter avatar during the O24 press presentation. It started smoothly until a question was asked by a reporter, the one that Chip promised to provide some dirt on UBN to. When the reporter asked if the AI is replacing talents at the network amidst Chris's situation with UBN, Stella's AI backfired miserably. From her insecurities to her affair with Miles, everything was revealed to the public at the meet by the AI version of Stella.

This put the CEO in a difficult position, making her career and future at UBN fall apart. It was shown towards the end, through Alex's TMS announcement, that Stella had quit as the CEO of UBN.

Did Stella and Miles leave for Naples together?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Stella's exit from UBN was a tense moment, with her narration throughout episode 6 making the viewers aware of her struggles and journey. Stella rushed to Miles after everything went down, and the two decided to leave everything behind and head to Naples. Before leaving, she also sent a letter to Mia, urging her to take the opportunity and return to UBN at a higher position.

While giving it all up was heartbreaking for her, leaving UBN and choosing a life with Miles made her feel free after a long time. However, things did not turn out as she expected. Celine had a tense conversation with Miles before he left, hinting that it could impact Miles' decisions. At the end of episode 6, Stella's plans were shattered as Miles chose Celine over her. He confronted her through texts and did not turn up at the airport.

Heartbroken by the turn of events, Stella chose to leave, boarding the flight to Naples alone at the end.

Did Bradley and Chip find the mystery woman?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Bradley and Chips' investigation into the Wolf River story continued in episode 6 of The Morning Show season 4. While things went down with Cory in the previous episode, the two focused on the image they found of the lawyer and a mystery woman in Cory's phone.

Although they tried all sources available, they could not find the identity of the woman in the photo. Chip took the help of an acquaintance in exchange for offering some dirt on UBN. With Mia's help, he was able to make the deal happen.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the acquaintance found the woman's true identity. Her name was Sophia Volk, and she was the former Quality Control Manager at Martel Chemical, who was removed from the post by the company. Bradley texted Sophia's only contact number, which she got through Chip, hoping that the lady would respond and connect with her.

Sophia replied to Bradley as the sixth episode ended, hinting that there could be more shocking developments about the case in the coming episodes of the series.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

