The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Morning Show season 4 has brought major developments to the plot with the release of the sixth episode. Titled 'If Then', the latest drop explored the aftermath of Chris's exit and the toll it took on Stella Bak. Chip and Bradley's search for the mystery woman progressed, while Cory did his own investigation into the Wolf River story.

The sixth episode put a major focus on Stella and her struggles, showcasing the contrast between what she expected to do at the network and how she ended up so far. She tried to bring solutions to the table amidst chaos, but her twisted fate at the end of episode 6 hints at more troubling times coming ahead in the series.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 will release on October 29, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Morning Show season 4 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 is turning matters tough for all characters, with each of them facing unexpected hurdles in their journeys. Episode 6 brought twists and turns that kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. From Stella's mounting problems to Cory's shocking discovery, the latest drop offered developments that raise anticipation for what is coming ahead.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 will release on October 29, 2025. The new episode will drop at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Release timings for a few other regions are as follows:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time- PT) October 29, 2025 12 am United States (Eastern Time- ET) October 29, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) October 29, 2025 8 am Australia (AEST) October 29, 2025 5 pm India (IST) October 29, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (JST) October 29, 2025 4 pm Central Europe (CEST) October 29, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) October 29, 2025 9 am

Apple TV+ is the official streaming platform for the series. To catch the latest episodes and previous seasons of the series, interested viewers can subscribe to the platform at the price of $12.99/month.

How many episodes are left in The Morning Show season 4?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The sixth episode explored Stella's life turning upside down with twisted incidents and consequences. Bradley and Chip also managed to find the mystery woman from the photo by the end of the sixth episode. Mia and Chris's next plans remain to be explored while Celine climbs the ladder as CEO. With all these developments and Stella's exit from UBN, more complications will surface in the upcoming episodes of the series.

The Morning Show season 4 has a total of ten episodes, with six of them released so far. Here's a list of all the upcoming episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Title Release Date 7 Person of Interest October 29, 2025 8 TBD November 5, 2025 9 TBD November 12, 2025 10 TBD November 19, 2025

A brief recap of The Morning Show season 4 episode 6

A still from season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 6 explored some of the toughest challenges in Stella's journey, which put her career and dreams at risk. The AI project that she had been working on for the Olympics coverage did not work out as planned. Chris's huge demands from UBN added to Stella's woes, making her return for the global sporting event's coverage impossible.

Bradley and Chip continued their search for the woman present in the photo found in Cory's phone. While they failed to find any clues, Chip planned to seek help from another acquaintance.

Doubts remained on Cory's involvement in the Wolf River story. He attempts to learn more about it himself, only to find an unexpected connection between his mother and Fred. While his assumptions regarding his mother are proven wrong, he learns of another name that is behind the bigger issue.

Alex tried to help get Bro on board to replace Chris for the Olympics. He demanded to lead the presidential elections debate for the network in exchange. However, this plan also failed eventually, making Stella take the bold step of introducing her AI avatar at the O24 press presentation.

Things go haywire due to this, with Stella's major secrets being unveiled publicly by her AI avatar. With her affair and more out in the public, Stella parted ways with UBN. While she planned to start afresh with Miles in Naples, her fate turned against her, leaving her all alone at the end of the episode. Bradley and Chip also found and connected with the mystery woman at the end, hinting that more chaos will be unleashed ahead in the series.

Major events to expect from The Morning Show season 4 episode 7

A still from season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 promises to bring more chaos than calm, as each character struggles with their own battles and difficulties. Bradley's journey with the Wolf River story is taking her to unknown places, and Alex is doing all she can for UBN. While one character exits, another's entry into UBN may be on the way.

Here are some expected developments from episode 7:

Stella has exited UBN, and Celine is now the new CEO of UBN. This could lead to major shifts in the team and the way things work at the network. Episode 7 may build on these massive changes.

Bradley and Chip have connected with the mystery woman successfully by the end of episode 6. Viewers can expect more developments in the Wolf River case ahead.

Cory learns about Celine's involvement in the Wolf River story in episode 6. Cory's next course of action and plans may be touched upon ahead.

Mia plans to make a big move in her career. With Stella giving her a heartfelt letter and a mysterious pendrive as she left, Mia's next steps in the series are highly anticipated.

Bradley's meeting with the FBI handler at the end of episode 5 remains unexplored, which could be taken forward in the coming episode.

Along with these developments, the viewers can expect the unexpected to unfold soon with the release of episode 7.

