The Sympathizer episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Sympathizer is a black comedy/historical drama/spy thriller/war drama miniseries released on HBO on April 14, 2024. Cable cutters were able to watch the show on HBO's official streaming website, Max, on the same day. The show has aired two episodes as of now, with the third episode scheduled to be released on April 28, 2024.

The show is created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar. It is directed by Park Chan-wook, Fernando Meirelles, and Marc Munden. The plot of the miniseries is adapted from the novel The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen. As outlined by IMDb, the synopsis for the miniseries reads:

"Near the end of the Vietnam War, a plant who was embedded in the South Vietnam army flees to the United States and takes up residence in a refugee community where he continues to secretly spy and report back to the Viet Cong."

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

When is The Sympathizer episode 3 releasing?

The Sympathizer episode 3, titled Love It or Leave It, is expected to air on HBO on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will then be made available for streaming on the same day on Max.

For those living outside the United States, the show can be accessed with the help of a VPN. There are multiple free-to-use VPNs, such as Express VPN and Nord VPN, that allow users to access content from other regions. Simply downloading one such VPN and changing the location of the device to the U.S. will allow users to watch episodes of The Sympathizer on Max.

Who is in the cast of The Sympathizer?

The Sympathizer has an ensemble cast led by some heavy hitters from the industry.

Hoa Xuande plays The Captain, a police captain in Saigon

Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple roles, including Claude, Professor Hammer, Niko, and Ned Godwin.

Toan Le plays a Southern Vietnamese General

Fred Nguyen Khan plays Bốn

Duy Nguyễn plays Mẫn

Vy Le plays Lana

Ky Duyen plays Madame

Phanxinê plays the Major

Kieu Chinh plays the Major's mother

Supporting the main cast are actors such as:

VyVy Nguyen

Scott Ly

Kayli Tran

Sandra Oh

Alan Trong

Marine Delterme

David Duchovny

John Cho

A brief recap of The Sympathizer episode 2

After the narrow escape made by Captain and his best friend, Bon, following the fall of Saigon, the show's second episode focuses on their journey in the United States.

Amid great loss, the Captain's mind was still open to new possibilities in a new place. However, Bon was not feeling as cheerful as Captain was. And a big reason behind that was that he had recently lost his wife and child.

The episode continued with Captain trying to send cryptic messages to her aunt living in Paris. For the same reason, he tried getting hold of rice starch, but when that did not work, he had to make do with corn starch.

In the same episode, the Captain successfully managed to get in touch with the General and a few Vietnamese immigrants residing in a refugee camp in Arkansas. In the exclusive group, the Captain was a man of importance. When the General doubted that there was a spy spreading misinformation about him, he appointed the Captain to find out who it was.

All of the Captain's suspicions were directed at Major Oanh, but later they were found to be untrue. The General, on the other hand, made a bold claim that the Captain's name had come up as a mole in his discussion with Claude. However, the Captain remained unphased by the comment.

The first two episodes of The Sympathizer are available on HBO Max.