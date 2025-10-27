Tracker season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Did Colter and Russell stop the process?

Tracker season 3 episode 2 opens with another victim of the 'Process,' the man who killed Ockman's sister in the previous episode. Titled Leverage, the second half of the season's two-part premiere also continues the Shaw brothers teaming up for an action-adventure as they try to put an end to the twisted game of leverage and blackmail called the Process.

After both receiving the threatening text from the Process in episode 1, Colter and Russell use their skills to track down the source of the sick operation and put an end to it once and for all. At some point, the sinister game hit close to home for the brothers, but Colter and Russell play along with it and finally end the Process at the end of Tracker season 3 episode 2.

Working together, the Shaw brothers keep audiences on their toes with every twist and turn in their mission. Their working together also leads to Russell potentially being a changed man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tracker season 3 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Do Colter and Russell finally stop the 'Process' in Tracker season 3 episode 2?

The Shaw brothers (Image via @trackercbs/Instagram)

The case on the Process is resolved at the end of Tracker season 3 episode 2. After playing along with the process, which involves faking Russell's death at one point, the Shaw brothers find out where the perpetrators are running the Process. Randy tracks down the spoofed number to a patch of land where Russell and Reenie were headed before they got sidetracked by the man sent to kill Russell.

In a patch of land is a bunker with dozens of computer screens and a blackmailing duo. One of the men they find is Phillip Jost, who ends up tasing Russell after the latter corners him during his escape. Russell ends up shooting him in the chest. The other one is Don Schneider, whom Colter finds inside the bunker, in front of the computer screens.

But despite Schneider egging Colter Shaw to kill him, saying that it won't stop the Process because it's self-sustaining, the Shaw brothers are still able to end the Process. They run fire on the computers, damaging the entire system. At the end of Tracker season 3 episode 2, Reenie confirms that they were able to end the Process. The algorithm can't run without the service and internet access.

Tracker season 3 episode 2: How did the 'Process' even start in the first place?

Randy does his thing in CBS's Tracker season 3 episode 2 and finds out who owns the briefcase Lisa was supposed to get as part of her instructions from the Process. Colter tracks it down to a retired college professor, Dr. Sussanah Tate. It turns out that she gifted those briefcases to her grad students before, and the Process was her experiment in her leverage and obedience class.

Colter Shaw plays along with the Process (Image via @trackercbs/Instagram)

But, she shut down the experiment after it became dangerous for the subjects and after some of the grad students started experiencing changed behavior. It turns out that at least two of the three students who were opposed to the experiment being shut down continued the experiment: Don Shneider and Phillip Jost. They have created a system where if someone steps out of line, they blackmail them.

What's next for Russell after Tracker season 3 episode 2?

Colter and Russell teaming up might be ending in episode 2, but it's not the end for Russell in the kind of work fans have seen in the last two episodes of the season. The final conversation between the two brothers sparks hope that Russell could work with Colter again in the future because he plans to do what his brother is doing.

After ending the Process for good, Russell opens up about what he plans for his future. He wants to use his skills to help people, much like what Colter is doing. The Shaw brothers end Tracker season 3 episode 2 planning to celebrate their deadly operation with a plan to get beer and burgers before Russell goes home and tells their mother that Colter is not ready to talk yet.

Tracker season 3 episode 2, along with the show's previous episode, is streaming on CBS and Paramount+.

