Tulsa King season 3 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The crime drama Tulsa King season 3 episode 7 is set to release on November 2, 2025. The show streams exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays.As the world closes in on Dwight, he needs to use his skills at both survival and strategy. The show's storyline has Stallone's great performance as a seasoned crime boss ready to take control.The upcoming episode, titled Art of War, is expected to push the narrative forward significantly as Dwight takes action against his enemies.The official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,&quot;New York mafia capo Dwight &quot;The General&quot; Manfredi is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.; realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew.&quot;Release timing of Tulsa King season 3 episode 7 in different regionsTulsa King season 3 episode 7 (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)Tulsa King season 3 episode 7, titled Art of War, will air on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Here's a breakdown of when the episode will be available in various time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Saturday, November 1, 20259:00 pmUSA (Eastern Time)Sunday, November 2, 202512:00 amBrazil (BRT)Sunday, November 2, 20251:00 amUK (BST)Sunday, November 2, 20255:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Sunday, November 2, 20256:00 amIndia (IST)Sunday, November 2, 20259:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)Sunday, November 2, 20256:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Sunday, November 2, 202512:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)Sunday, November 2, 20251:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)Sunday, November 2, 20253:00 pmViewers can access it via Amazon Prime Video Channels or the app. The service starts at $7.99 per month, and an ad-free option is available for $12.99 per month. For individuals who are unfamiliar with the service, Paramount+ provides a complimentary seven-day trial to explore the platform.How many episodes are yet to be released in season 3?Season 3 of Tulsa King has a total of 10 episodes, and 6 of them have already been revealed. There are now only 4 episodes left in the season. Episode 7, which airs on November 2, will be the seventh episode. The finale episode will air on November 23, 2025.A brief recap of season 3 episode 6 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn season 3 episode 6, after nearly avoiding Cole's hit, Dwight learns Bill is alive and that Musso, a government operative, caused Bill's absence. This twist complicates Dwight's fragile predicament. After Inspector Leery's death, Dwight's distillery closes and his criminal empire comes under pressure as he realizes Musso is plotting his downfall.Dwight uses his workers to carry liquor illegally and distribute it to minimize losses. Dwight becomes skeptical of everyone, especially Ray, who he suspects of Bill's abduction, as tensions mount.Bill return to reveal Musso, the true mastermind behind his capture, ending the episode in a startling twist. Dwight faces more threats and fights for his life with this new information.Major events to expect from Tulsa King season 3 episode 7Dwight's decision to act: Dwight will choose not to work with Ray or Musso in his next step. So, there might be a strategic encounter that will test Dwight's strength and willpower.Confrontation with Musso: The episode will presumably explore Dwight's rivalry with Musso. Dwight must determine how to resist the government agent who made this evil plan of his downfall.Team divisions and betrayals: Fans can look forward to Dwight's crew dynamics to change. There are chances that internal betrayals and shifting allegiances might destabilize Dwight's shaky organization as the stakes grow.All episodes of Tulsa King season 3 are available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+.