What happened to Bruce Miller? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

Bruce Miller's 1999 murder is set to be the subject of ABC's Bad Romance in its latest episode. The decades-old case is still as haunting as ever, thanks to the eerie plot that was unraveled after the 48-year-old salvage yard owner was killed on his own property. This case received significant media attention and has remained a chilling reminder of what marrying the wrong person could look like.

Bad Romance season 2 episode 7, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, will cover this in greater detail. The synopsis for the case, as revealed by ABC News, reads:

"Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday, a former police officer and casino worker she met in an online chatroom, against Bruce Miller, her unwitting husband. In online conversations with Jerry, Sharee faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead."

Ahead of the episode, let us go over who Bruce Miller was and what exactly happened to him.

Who was Bruce Miller, and how did he die?

Bruce Miller was a Michigan native who had a fulfilling life and two divorces by the time 1998 rolled in. He was quietly looking forward to retirement and had opened his own salvage yard in Flint, Michigan. One of his first recruits was the charming 26-year-old Sharee, who joined as a bookkeeper.

Despite two decades between them, Sharee and Bruce hit it off romantically and were married by 1999. Bruce and his new marriage seemed to be going well on the surface, but there was something sinister brewing underneath, which was exposed on November 8, 1999, when Bruce was found shot to death in his salvage yard. He was reportedly shot from close range in the chest with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Bruce usually carried about $2,000 in his shirt pocket, which was missing from his dead body. His wallet was also missing. It seemed to resemble an armed robbery. Moreover, Sharee Miller pointed at a former co-worker, John Hutchinson, with whom she allegedly had an affair before marriage.

John Hutchinson seemed to be the one who had killed Bruce Miller, but just before he would be charged, a huge development revealed a lot more.

Who killed Bruce Miller?

In February 2000, Jerry Cassady, a former police officer, killed himself and left behind a briefcase full of evidence against Sharee Miller. This included evidence of an affair between Cassady and Sharee, as well as her instructions about killing her husband.

She allegedly struck up an online affair with Cassady and later convinced him to kill her husband, citing that she was a victim of domestic abuse. She went as far as to falsely claim that she was pregnant with Cassady's child and Bruce had hit her, which led to a miscarriage.

With all this conviction and orchestration, Jerry Cassady shot and killed Bruce Miller.

After Cassady killed himself, Sharee was charged with the murder. She was eventually sentenced for the crime.

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC will cover this case in more detail.

