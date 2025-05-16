What happened to Eduard Nektalov? Details explored ahead of New York Homicide on Oxygen

Eduard Nektalov was a prominent jeweler on Manhattan's Diamond District. He was murdered on May 20, 2004, shot on the crowded sidewalk outside his store on West 47th Street. The murder occurred during evening rush hour, with people all around. According to the law enforcement and court officials, the killing was allegedly a deliberate act, rather than a random attack

The reason was related to business feuds and crime within the Diamond District. Investigators discovered that Hector Rivera, a man with organized crime ties, was responsible for the murder. The motive involved persistent feuds and rumors that Nektalov was cooperating with authorities.

The case received prominent attention because of its brazenness and the celebrity-infused world in which it took place. The circumstances surrounding this crime and the subsequent investigation are currently being investigated in a new installment of New York Homicide on Oxygen. It will air on May 17, 2025.

The murder of Eduard Nektalov

According to the New York Times, on the night of May 20, 2004, Eduard Nektalov closed his jewelry shop on West 47th Street in Manhattan's Diamond District. On Sixth Avenue, he was approached by a hitman. The attacker shot Nektalov once in the head and twice in the back. The assault occurred amid a dense crowd on a sidewalk during rush hour.

According to the New York Post, Nektalov succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack, passing away within 20 minutes. Nektalov was 46 years old, a husband, and the father of two children. The shooting was sudden and shocking, according to witnesses. The murderer fled the scene in a swift hurry, leaving chaos and terror in the bustling commercial area.

According to the New York Times, police and emergency services responded rapidly, but Nektalov could not be rescued. The murder was later recognized as a targeted killing, not robbery or random violence.

The investigation and motive

According to the New York Post, the murder of Eduard Nektalov led to a trial involving a tangled network of business conflicts and underworld connections. Court papers and prosecutors stated that Hector Rivera, a familiar face in the underworld of the Diamond District, hired the killer.

Rivera had previously served as a muscle for other jewelers and held a personal grudge towards Nektalov. In 2001, Rivera's associate was attacked by Nektalov's associates following a business disagreement. This encounter stoked the continued resentment between the two men.

According to court documents, by 2004, Rivera suspected Eduard Nektalov was cooperating with law enforcement officials, perhaps in money laundering probes. Rivera thought that if Nektalov was providing information to the authorities, it could endanger his own illegal operation. As a result, Rivera decided to have Nektalov killed

He instructed one of his associates, Lixander Morales, to locate a hitman. Morales hired Carlos Fortier, who committed the shooting using a gun supplied by Rivera. According to the New York Post, following the killing, Rivera paid Morales $20,000 and extorted $150,000 from a second jeweler, saying he had to pay the individuals who murdered Nektalov.

The investigation was based on cooperating witness testimony, telephone records, and other evidence to connect Rivera to the crime. Rivera eventually was convicted and received a life sentence plus 25 years for commanding the murder.

The Diamond District context

As per Collider published on May 15, 2025, The Diamond District in Midtown Manhattan is the hub of jewelry trading, a place of expensive deals and tight-knit networking. It is also a hotspot for criminal activities, ranging from theft, robbery, and assault. Eduard Nektalov's killing brought all this undercurrent into the spotlight.

According to the reports, it seemed that detectives had learned that Eduard Nektalov had earlier been robbed of diamonds in Miami. The stolen diamonds were subsequently taken to his shop, and they attempted to sell them back to him and his father. This resulted in a scuffle outside his store, which may have fueled the tensions that led to his assassination.

Eduard Nektalov was murdered in a hit, execution-style shooting on the busy streets of Manhattan in 2004. For more details, watch New York Homicide on Oxygen.

