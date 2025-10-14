  • home icon
What time will NCIS season 23 release on CBS? U.S. release timings explored

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Oct 14, 2025 14:57 GMT
39th Annual PaleyFest LA - A Salute To The NCIS Universe Celebrating &quot;NCIS&quot; &quot;NCIS: Los Angeles&quot; And &quot;NCIS: Hawai
Steven D. Binder, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, and Rocky Carroll attend a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

NCIS season 23 will pick up where it left off with thrilling investigations and personal politics among its popular cast of agents. The long-running procedural franchise remains a proud standard bearer for CBS, driven by its example, along with the executive producers and directors, like James Whitmore Jr., and cast members, like Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll.

NCIS season 23 picks up with the shocking aftermath of season 22. This time, Special Agent Alden Parker and the team are faced with new challenges from new enemies. The series returns on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as NCIS reclaims its proprietary Tuesday night slot on CBS.

Viewers can find new episodes on Paramount+ the next day. The show's delivery of big-city crime, relationship progressions, and updated cases should keep audience members and new viewers along for the ride all season long.

NCIS season 23 U.S. release date and time revealed

The filming of the show (Image via Instagram/@wilmervalderrama)
The filming of the show (Image via Instagram/@wilmervalderrama)

NCIS season 23 premieres with its first episode releasing on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The veteran CBS procedural returns to its traditional slot at 8 pm Eastern Time, occupying the network's opening spot on Tuesday's primetime lineup.

Below is the table of the full release schedules of the new premiere in six of the largest time zones in the U.S.

Region/Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Hawaii Standard TimeTuesday, October 14, 20252 pm
Alaska Daylight TimeTuesday, October 14, 20254 pm
Pacific Daylight TimeTuesday, October 14, 20255 pm
Mountain Daylight Time Tuesday, October 14, 2025 6 pm
Central Daylight Time Tuesday, October 14, 2025 7 pm
Eastern Time Tuesday, October 14, 2025 8 pm
Where will NCIS season 23 be released?

The new season continues to navigate the fallout of what happened in season 22, with Special Agent Alden Parker and the team pursuing new high-stakes cases while also contending with changing internal dynamics and personal struggles.

Season 23 will be available to watch on CBS, and viewers can stream live with a cable provider on the CBS site or CBS app. New episodes also pop up the day after on Paramount+, and viewers can stream on demand with a Paramount+ subscription.

What to expect from NCIS season 23?

NCIS season 23 is shaping up to be one of the series' most emotionally intense and action-packed episodes to date. Following immediately on the heels of season 22's devastating conclusion, the new season focuses on the personal crusade for justice of Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, whose father was brutally murdered by mob kingpin Carla Marino.

In an exclusive interview with TV Line published on September 10, 2025, showrunner Steven D. Binder promised a season that is filled with action tempered by the familiar blend of teamwork.

“We open with a lot of heat, a lot of action — and we’re hoping to not let up,” he stated.

In addition to Parker's investigation of Marino, viewers can anticipate breakthroughs in the latest Lily mystery, fresh paths for Kasie and Jessica Knight, and a possible rekindling of romance between Jimmy and Jessica.

The season also broadens the universe of the show through crossovers with NCIS: Origins, solving cases that bridge the past and present, and foreshadows surprise additions to the NCIS "family" that might redefine team dynamics in entirely unexpected ways.

NCIS season 23 will premiere on CBS on October 14, 2025.

