What time will Nobody Wants This season 2 release on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix at 3 am ET on October 23, 2025. The 10-episode season was officially renewed two weeks after the first season dropped on the platform, especially as it received rave reviews. It established the romantic comedy as a Netflix hit, earning 10 million views in its first four days. It currently holds a 95% critics' score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.Nobody Wants This season 2 will continue exploring the relationship between agnostic podcast host Joanne and Rabbi Noah as they try to merge their lives. The two reconnect in the season finale, but leave many issues unresolved that season 2 will likely address.According to the series’ synopsis, Noah is working to get back on his path to becoming a head rabbi while Joanne again considers converting to Judaism. Executive produced by Erin Foster alongside new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, Nobody Wants This season 2 features Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reprising their roles.They are joined by their season 1 co-stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn. Moreover, season 2 introduces new faces, including Leighton Meester, Arian Moayed, and more.Nobody Wants This season 2 release time for all major regions revealedAs mentioned, Nobody Wants This season 2 will premiere on October 23, 2025, on Netflix at 3 am ET. All ten episodes of the romantic comedy will drop at the same time, perfect for binge-watching. The Emmy-nominated series will be available in major regions at the following times:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimePacific TimeOctober 2312:00 AM PTMountain TimeOctober 2301:00 AM MTCentral TimeOctober 2309:00 AM CTBritish Summer TimeOctober 238:00 AM BSTIndia Standard TimeOctober 2312:30 PM ISTJapan Standard TimeOctober 234:00 PM JSTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeOctober 236:00 PM AESTNetflix has also announced that the official Nobody Wants This soundtrack album will be released alongside the premiere on the same date. It features music from artists like Selena Gomez, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, and more.Where to watch Nobody Wants This season 2?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)Nobody Wants This season 2 will release all episodes exclusively on Netflix. The platform also has the entirety of season 1 for those who want to catch up. Those not subscribed to the platform have several plans and offers to consider. Therefore, one can subscribe to Netflix at various prices depending on their preferences.The platform offers three plans: Standard with Ads ($7.99/month with full HD 1080p resolution), Standard without Ads ($17.99/month with full HD 1080p resolution), and Premium ($24.99/month with up to 4K Ultra HD resolution).T-Mobile customers can use the &quot;Netflix on Us&quot; promotion, which provides a free Standard plan. However, this depends on the user’s mobile plan. Additionally, Verizon myPlan customers can purchase an ad-supported Netflix/Max bundle for $10.What to expect from Nobody Wants This season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in late October, several details about it have surfaced. After Noah and Joanne reunited at the end of season 1, the upcoming season will likely focus on their efforts to merge their lives despite their differences. That was hinted at by star Adam Brody (Noah), who said in an interview with Today that the ending was open-ended.“It’s such an open-ended ending. I think that we get the impression that they’re going to try to make it work and be together. And so what that looks like? I don’t think they know,” Brody said.His co-star Kristen Bell (Joanne) also admitted feeling similar during the same interview about the season 1 ending. She believes there’s a lot more for the writers and creators to explore in Nobody Wants This season 2.“The reason you watch a show is to decide will they or won’t they. There’s so much real estate to play with when you’re writing about the challenges of different outlooks on life and love,” Bell said.Season 2 will also feature several new faces besides the season 1 cast members, as Leighton Meester has been cast as Abby, a former Gossip Girl co-star and now Brody’s wife. Additionally, Arian Moayed will star as a love interest for Morgan, Alex Karpovsky will play Noah's work rival, and Seth Rogen and Kate Berlant will also be part of season 2.Nobody Wants This season 2 will be released on Netflix on October 23, 2025.