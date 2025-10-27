List of female streamers who've made allegations against Mizkif

Twitch streamer Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; has been in the headlines ever since Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; made allegations of sexual assault, domestic and physical abuse, harassment, blackmail threats, and stalking. This prompted more female streamers to come forward and detail their alleged experiences with the Los Angeles-based personality.This article will go over a list of streamers who've made allegations against Mizkif, as of this writing.Twitch streamers such as Emiru, AriaSaki, Quqco, and BogWytch have made allegations against Mizkif1) EmiruOn October 25, 2025, Emiru hosted a Just Chatting livestream on Twitch, during which she made the aforementioned allegations against Mizkif. Providing details about an incident, during which the 30-year-old made inappropriate advances toward her, the professional cosplayer said:&quot;I was crying a lot. He started to... try to comfort me by hugging me while I was sitting on the couch. And holding me really close to him. And when this was happening, we hadn't talked in quite a while, and I'm usually very uncomfortable with being touched a lot by people that I'm not in a relationship with. But I let him hold me while I was crying. And he started kissing me in my face, and I let him do it. I was still sobbing a lot. And then suddenly he tried to climb on top of me and aggressively shoved his hand down my pants, and I screamed. I... yeah. And when I screamed, he jumped off me like a cat, like... and instead of apologizing or checking if I was okay, he said, 'I feel weird now. I feel like I did something wrong. I have to go.'&quot;Furthermore, Emiru claimed that other streamers informed her that the co-founder of OTK (One True King) would &quot;obsessively and attentively hate-watch&quot; her livestreams, and asked male content creators &quot;if they thought she had slept with anyone this year&quot;:&quot;I also had a couple other streamers report to me that he would obsessively watch my stream, and not in a like, 'Oh, I wonder what Emmy's doing right now,' where, like, have my stream open. Like, he would be obsessively and attentively hate-watching my stream. Like, watching my stream and just saying horrible things almost every time that I've been live this year. And they'd tell me that he would want to discuss how... he believed I still wanted him. Interesting, considering I never replied, and he would ask other guys if they thought I had slept with anyone this year.&quot;2) QuqcoOn October 26, 2025, Twitch streamer and cosplayer Quqco accused Mizkif of sexual assault and harassment. Detailing an alleged incident, during which, according to Quqco, she &quot;somehow ended up in&quot; Mizkif's bed during their &quot;first hook up,&quot; the content creator wrote:&quot;Our first hook up I was so drunk I couldn’t keep my eyes open. Originally I was supposed to crash on the couch, but somehow ended up in his bed. I remember all I wanted was to sleep, but he kept trying to kiss me and undress me. I finally let him have it bc I was too dizzy to care anymore. He made sure to coach me to say that it was consensual afterwards and get the story straight bc he was afraid of being canceled. He was so sweet at that time that we ended up having a consensual fling afterwards.&quot;quqco @quqcoLINKMy Mizkif SA &amp;amp;amp; harassment experience: 1. Our first hook up I was so drunk I couldn’t keep my eyes open. Originally I was supposed to crash on the couch, but somehow ended up in his bed. I remember all I wanted was to sleep, but he kept trying to kiss me and undress me. IQuqco also claimed that Mizkif &quot;started terrible rumors&quot; about her after their &quot;fling ended&quot;:&quot;After our fling ended, he started terrible rumors about me. Telling ppl I was manipulative, bad, and awful human. He would tell ppl that i cut myself during sex and that i was crazy. I would hear the most awful rumors from ppl i had just met even years later. He would continue talking about me long after we no longer interacted. This made me never reach out to ppl anymore. I was mortified of the rumors he’d spread and depressed over what ppl thought of me. Lacari is witness to the depression Mizkif caused me. He’s also witness to the harassment I experienced long after the fling was over.&quot;3) AriaSakiIn an X post shared on October 25, 2025, Angela &quot;AriaSaki&quot; alleged that Mizkif was &quot;terrible&quot; to others. While claiming that Mizkif said that &quot;one of the reasons Byron (late Twitch streamer Reckful) killed himself was because he was jealous&quot; of him, AriaSaki wrote:&quot;&quot;One of the reasons Byron killed himself, was because he was jealous of me.&quot; -@REALMizkif 2025 I was cordial during a livestream where you asked to come over and collab, just to save you the public shame, and my plan was to ask you out to lunch for a serious talk. (I have messages with Emi approving this plan, although doubtful... it wasn't completely hopeless. I needed to see for myself since I had seen Miz as a friend too.) I had known about your terrible treatment to others and wanted to know if you felt any remorse or could essentially be changed. But you went live anyways without my consent. I end up letting you down there too but after the stream, I offered sometime for a talk to which you agree.&quot;aria🏅 @AriaSakiLINK&quot;One of the reasons Byron killed himself, was because he was jealous of me.&quot; -@REALMizkif 2025 I was cordial during a livestream where you asked to come over and collab, just to save you the public shame, and my plan was to ask you out to lunch for a serious talk. (I haveAriaSaki went on to say that Mizkif was &quot;not the victim, but he creates them&quot;:&quot;I gave you a chance to come clean about anything, just to see if there was any humanity left in you. And you f**ked it up so hard. The one statement that broke all hope for you. Not realizing I had become close to Byron. Not ONCE during the time I talked to him every single day leading up to the tragedy had he EVER mentioned your name. Once I angrily confronted you about that and showed you proof of our friendship, you quickly tried to change the subject after saying &quot;well he WAS*&quot; . I've been holding onto this s**t statement for sometime now waiting for the right moment when Emi decided to come out with everything. You are a s**t human Miz. You are NOT the victim, but you create them.&quot;4) BogWytchBogWytch, a Stardrew Valley content creator, has also issued a statement about Mizkif, claiming that the latter &quot;originally covered up and lied about Slick (streamer CrazySlick) sexually assaulting people.&quot; She elaborated:&quot;I lived in Austin Texas when Mizkif originally covered up and lied about slick sexually assaulting people. I saw slick harass people and me and my husband litterally removed slick off of people. Mizkif is a bad person.&quot;🌿Bog 🐸 @BogWyytchLINKI lived in Austin Texas when Mizkif originally covered up and lied about slick sexually assaulting people. I saw slick harass people and me and my husband litterally removed slick off of people. Mizkif is a bad person.As of this writing, Mizkif had responded to allegations made by Emiru during a livestream on October 25, 2025.