Asmongold art controversy: Understanding why streamer is facing backlash on X

Streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently reacted to an 'ex-fan' calling him out for unfairly criticizing their artwork. For context, on October 24, 2025, @DarkGoomi shared a heated post on X claiming that Asmon does not care about his community, especially because of how he failed to acknowledge fan art. Asmon responded, elaborating on why he criticized the art.@DarkGoomi quoted another post from @nyaraVT, which featured a clip of Asmongold saying:&quot;If someone gets negatively affected... that's just not my problem. I'm not responsible for other people's behavior...&quot; @nyaraVT captioned the clip:&quot;Quick reminder that Asmongold said that he doesn’t care if anyone gets negatively impacted because of his 'coverage.' This would imply he controls what his community does, so he doesn’t care.&quot;@DarkGoomi seemingly concurred with @nyaraVT, mentioning a personal experience with Asmon, where their art was seemingly neglected:&quot;Ex asmongold fan here. I spent 12 hours on fanart of him only for him to sh*t on it completely and McConnell had to step in and tell him to chill and thanked me. This man has given 0 f**ks about his community for years before he even went down the maga content hole.&quot; More chimed in and added to the criticism:&quot;I'm blown away everyday when I see people are 'fans' of asmongold. It is truly one of most unexplainable things on the planet,&quot; said @jfslmao on X.&quot;[Asmon is] actually such a massive loser, I’m ashamed of myself that I ever used to watch you,&quot; said @BikiniBodhi on X.Others mentioned how Asmon's content has changed over the years:&quot;His old WoW content is what he should've stuck to, it was entertaining, you could tell he was easily playing a character / playing it up when he was mad. Now he's turned into a full far-right grifter. Such a fall from grace,&quot; said @Nehalvadhawanaa on X.&quot;Dude used to be a top tier streaming personality until reaction content slop became profitable,&quot; said @bricklicker_phdAsmongold reacts to @DarkGoomi's criticism on XAsmongold then responded to clear the air, mentioning that his review of @DarkGoomi's art was because of the size of The Might of Menethil weapon the streamer wielded in the artwork. For context, The Might of Menethil is a legendary two-handed mace in World of Warcraft.Asmon commented on the weapon, saying:&quot;I was upset because you made one of my favorite weapons in the game, Might of Menethil, smaller than it was supposed to be. This clearly was unacceptable.&quot;Further, he noted that he went ahead and tweaked the image using AI, making the weapon bigger:&quot;Luckily, we live in 2025 and I was able to use AI to fix your art for you :)&quot;In other news, Asmon speculated that TwitchCon will never see another edition following Emiru's assault case at the San Diego event.