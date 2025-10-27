Asmongold says he will reveal why Mizkif was removed from OTK 

Twitch and Kick star Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has stated that he will reveal why Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; was removed from OTK (One True King) after having received permission from an unnamed individual, who was &quot;most affected by&quot; the circumstances. During a livestream on October 26, 2025, Asmongold addressed the recent Mizkif situation.For context, on October 25, 2025, Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; accused Mizkif of sexual assault, domestic and physical abuse, stalking, harassment, and threats of blackmail. The Los Angeles-based personality eventually responded to Emiru's allegations later that day.While watching Mizkif's livestream in which he responded to the professional cosplayer's accusations, Asmongold stated that the 30-year-old was removed from OTK for a &quot;totally different reason&quot; than the situation involving him and Emiru.The World of Warcraft streamer then claimed to have received permission from an individual to share information about the incident that resulted in Mizkif's removal from the organization he co-founded.Asmongold said:&quot;I will tell you this - if other people don't tell the story, I will tell it. I did get permission from one of the people, the person that was the most affected by it. I got the permission from that person last night to tell the story. I will tell the story why Miz was removed from OTK. If they don't want to, I'll do it. I'll respect their wishes and their privacy, but I will do it. And you'll see that it had nothing to do with this.&quot;Asmongold then apologized for not being able to share the details at this moment:&quot;And again, I apologize for not being able to drop everything immediately. But there are a lot of reasons for that. And I apologize. Hopefully, you can see that with all of this blowup, I wasn't bullsh**ting. I wasn't bullsh**ting then, I'm not bullsh**ting now.&quot;Timestamp - 02:47Asmongold says Mizkif was removed from OTK for a &quot;totally different reason&quot; than the situation involving him and EmiruWhile Asmongold was watching Mizkif's response to Emiru's allegations on the livestream, he heard him describe his conversation with Emily, in which he asked her why he was removed from OTK.Matthew said:&quot;I have never talked to her in person since. I have messaged her numerous times, wondering why I have been removed from OTK, Discords, and I was very scared because I didn't know what was going on. Nobody was talking to me or contacting me. And I have had so much regret.&quot;Timestamp - 02:44:35According to Asmongold, there was &quot;another reason&quot; for Mizkif's removal from OTK:&quot;It was another reason. Like, all those decisions had already been made before any of this had come out. Yep, totally different reason. 'Elaborate.' I will, I don't want to do it today because I think that there are other people that I would prefer say it. But I will, if it doesn't come out.&quot;In addition to Emiru, streamers including Angela &quot;AriaSaki,&quot; Quqco, and BogWytch have made allegations against Mizkif.