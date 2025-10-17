  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Every org has drama": Emiru 'predicts downfalls' of every streamer organization

"Every org has drama": Emiru 'predicts downfalls' of every streamer organization

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 17, 2025 09:14 GMT
&quot;Every org has drama&quot;: Emiru
Emiru 'predicts downfalls' of every streamer organization (Image via Emiru/Twitch)

Popular Twitch personality Emily "Emiru" has "predicted downfalls" of every streamer organization, stating that "every org has drama," and that "every org runs out of money." On October 16, 2025, a 45-second video from Emiru's IRL livestream with Emily "ExtraEmily," Brittany "Cinna," and Bonnie surfaced on X.

Ad

In it, the professional cosplayer stated that "every" content creator collective "will fail." Claiming that some organizations are "already dead" that people are unaware of, Emiru said:

"Every org will fail. Every single one. I'm predicting downfalls right now. (ExtraEmily responds, 'Everyone, you think?') (Cinna adds, 'No, I don't think every org.') Some are already dead, and people just don't know it yet. I'm not talking about OTK, by the way, when I said some orgs are dead, and people don't know yet. I was talking about other orgs. Every org has drama, and every org runs out of money."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Emiru's comments have elicited reactions from over a hundred fans on X, and they had a lot to say about it.

"“Every content org except mine will fail. Mine will keep going but all the others will fail for some reason”." X user @cosmic_oro said.
"Meanwhile Sidemen have been putting out videos every Sunday on their main channel for over a decade, as well as multiple vids a week on their second and third channel." X user @PhillySpecial78 wrote.
Ad
"She's right, orgs that don't evolve/diversify their brand into something outside of their initial streamer business plan will never be self sufficient and will always fail." X user @Kindredghost1 commented.
"I don't even understand the point of an org, most of the new Faze members were already big when they joined and the only reasonable option is picking up a small streamer you see potential in but most orgs don't even do that" X user @Gokuwhoopdat remarked.
Ad

Asmongold says Emiru "doesn't even know how right she is"

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to Emiru's prediction about the "downfalls" of content creator organizations. Claiming that the OTK (One True King) member "doesn't even know how right she is," Asmongold wrote:

"Emi is right and she doesn't even know how right she is Who would have guessed that a business model based on the behavior of borderline re*arded bipolar dancing monkeys with egos like they're celebrities would be prone to self-destruction Source: I'm one of them"
Ad
Ad

In other news, streamers have expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch after the livestreaming platform unbanned VTuber Tygre on October 16, 2025.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications