"Every org has drama": Emiru 'predicts downfalls' of every streamer organization

Popular Twitch personality Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; has &quot;predicted downfalls&quot; of every streamer organization, stating that &quot;every org has drama,&quot; and that &quot;every org runs out of money.&quot; On October 16, 2025, a 45-second video from Emiru's IRL livestream with Emily &quot;ExtraEmily,&quot; Brittany &quot;Cinna,&quot; and Bonnie surfaced on X.In it, the professional cosplayer stated that &quot;every&quot; content creator collective &quot;will fail.&quot; Claiming that some organizations are &quot;already dead&quot; that people are unaware of, Emiru said:&quot;Every org will fail. Every single one. I'm predicting downfalls right now. (ExtraEmily responds, 'Everyone, you think?') (Cinna adds, 'No, I don't think every org.') Some are already dead, and people just don't know it yet. I'm not talking about OTK, by the way, when I said some orgs are dead, and people don't know yet. I was talking about other orgs. Every org has drama, and every org runs out of money.&quot;Emiru's comments have elicited reactions from over a hundred fans on X, and they had a lot to say about it.&quot;“Every content org except mine will fail. Mine will keep going but all the others will fail for some reason”.&quot; X user @cosmic_oro said.&quot;Meanwhile Sidemen have been putting out videos every Sunday on their main channel for over a decade, as well as multiple vids a week on their second and third channel.&quot; X user @PhillySpecial78 wrote.&quot;She's right, orgs that don't evolve/diversify their brand into something outside of their initial streamer business plan will never be self sufficient and will always fail.&quot; X user @Kindredghost1 commented.&quot;I don't even understand the point of an org, most of the new Faze members were already big when they joined and the only reasonable option is picking up a small streamer you see potential in but most orgs don't even do that&quot; X user @Gokuwhoopdat remarked.Asmongold says Emiru &quot;doesn't even know how right she is&quot;Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has responded to Emiru's prediction about the &quot;downfalls&quot; of content creator organizations. Claiming that the OTK (One True King) member &quot;doesn't even know how right she is,&quot; Asmongold wrote:&quot;Emi is right and she doesn't even know how right she is Who would have guessed that a business model based on the behavior of borderline re*arded bipolar dancing monkeys with egos like they're celebrities would be prone to self-destruction Source: I'm one of them&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINK@Awk20000 Emi is right and she doesn't even know how right she is Who would have guessed that a business model based on the behavior of borderline re*arded bipolar dancing monkeys with egos like they're celebrities would be prone to self-destruction Source: I'm one of themIn other news, streamers have expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch after the livestreaming platform unbanned VTuber Tygre on October 16, 2025.