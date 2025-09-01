"I'm not homophobic": Stable Ronaldo responds to supposed allegations that FaZe Clan members 'dislike gay people'

FaZe Clan's Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; recently went live to clarify his stance on the LGBTQ+ community. His statements came after the Clan was criticized for alleged homophobic behaviour following a recent prank staged by one of his fellow team members, Lacy, that involved Twitch streamer Arky. In short, Lacy had posted an elaborate coming-out message on Arky's X without the latter's knowledge.On stream, Stable Ronaldo reviewed a post from user @OPOSSUMROSS, who disagreed with Lacy's prank, suggesting that Arky's sexuality shouldn't be a joking matter:&quot;This is actually so weird to joke about.&quot;Rani, in response, cited FaZe Clan's support for Sketch, a streamer whose past stint creating homosexual adult content came to light in July 2024.For context, during this time, Sketch had mentioned how the Clan had &quot;saved&quot; him from going down the wrong path:&quot;If I was alone, and I was at my house, I probably wouldn't be talking to you right now. But, the people at FaZe, Banks especially, and my friends that I've made over the past couple of years came in, and they saved me.&quot;Stable Ronaldo mentioned this instance and related it to the prank, saying:&quot;They're saying FaZe Clan dislikes gay people because we made a tweet of Arky... Do you not remember who was there for Sketch when that sh*t happened? Facts or no? Who was there for him... When he was on the podium, saying FaZe Clan saved my life... who was there for him? If we hated people that are gay, why would we have done that?&quot;He further claimed that Twitch, as a platform, harbors elements of homophobia, though he emphasized that he did not engage with that aspect of streaming culture:&quot;We're on Twitch, there are definitely homophobic people... If there's a gay person in front of me, it's not going to change my day. I'm not homophobic...&quot;&quot;I don't care if you're gay or not&quot;: FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo elaborates on his stance regarding the Arky prankIn conclusion, Rani clarified that he is not bothered by another person's sexuality:&quot;I don't care if you're gay or not, I think that's just a thing on the internet.&quot;He also claimed that the entire situation had been blown out of proportion:&quot;I think this sh*t is just so overboard for this Arky tweet, it's insane. Maybe I'm talking too much but... I don't really give a f**k about this sh*t...&quot;Notably, Arky has since spoken out about the prank, mentioning that he had been receiving support for coming out:&quot;Mad people been calling my phone... Emiru said, 'Hell yeah, Arky,'... Syanne said, 'Congrats on coming out.' Ludwig said, 'Congrats, bro, proud of you.' This sh*t looks believable, bro.&quot;In other news, while reacting to Plaqueboymax’s recent departure from the Faze Clan, Lacy disclosed that all new members of the organization possessed ownership stakes in it.