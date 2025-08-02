"People believe this s**t?": Fans react as MrBeast claims Trainwreckstv donated enough money for "400,000 years" of clean water supply

MrBeast has garnered headlines after getting together with several popular streamers and content creators to raise funds for TeamWater. Through this new philanthropic venture, the YouTube star aims to raise $40 million to provide clean water to two million people.In an X post shared on August 1, 2025, the most subscribed YouTuber said:&quot;TeamWater is now live! $1 = 1 year of clean water for someone in need. During August me and countless other creators are going to be attempting to raise $40,000,000 to give 2,000,000 people clean drinking water for decades each!!! Donate here pretty plz http://TeamWater.org&quot;On the same day, after appearing as a guest on Adin Ross' Kick livestream, MrBeast shared another X post in which he claimed that Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv&quot; had donated $400,000 to his charitable venture, which would now allow for &quot;400,000 years&quot; of clean water supply.&quot;BRO @Trainwreckstv JUST DONATED $400,000 TO GIVE 400,000 YEARS OF CLEAN WATER TO PEOPLE IN NEED! 😮&quot;Over a thousand netizens responded to the 27-year-old content creator's social media post, with some seeking clarification on what he meant by &quot;400,000 years of clean water&quot; for people in need.&quot;400,000 years? We don't know where the world will be in even 40 years... People believe this s**t?&quot; X user @OIIIEGA wrote.&quot;curious: why is water measured in years?&quot; X user @dxvid inquired.&quot;most people dont live 400,000 years what is the point&quot; X user @mopsbets remarked.&quot;Is that how it works? Because when I buy water, its like, 2 dollars a bottle... I highly doubt I can make that last a year, even on my own.&quot; X user @johnnywannabe stated.Kick commented on Trainwreckstv's generous gesture, writing:&quot;kick streamers are built different 🔥&quot; Livestreaming platform Kick wrote.MrBeast is willing to broadcast on Kick if Ed Craven donates $2 million to TeamWaterOn August 1, 2025, while chatting with Adin Ross, Nicholas &quot;Jynxzi,&quot; and Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; MrBeast stated that he would be willing to broadcast on Kick if the Stake-backed platform's CEO, Eddie &quot;Ed&quot; Craven, donated $2 million to TeamWater.&quot;Adin, if he... do you think if I told him I would go live on Kick, he would donate $2 million? Bro, if he does $2 million, I'll go live on Kick in a couple of days. We can do some livestream.&quot;Adin Ross was surprised to hear this and insisted that the Australian billionaire donate the amount of money:&quot;Yes! Yes! I swear, yes! He will. Bro, dude... yo!&quot;During the same livestream, Steve &quot;SteveWillDoIt&quot; pledged to donate $1 million to TeamWater if MrBeast helped him get his suspended YouTube channel reinstated.