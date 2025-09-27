"Ray and RaKai do it too": Adin Ross responds as Fanum and Kai Cenat seemingly call his friend Cheesur “racist”

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently touched on two of Kai Cenat's friends after the latter supposedly called one of Ross's close associates, Cheesur. This event transpired during day 26 of Cenat's viral Twitch streaming marathon, Mafiathon 3, after Cenat and his fellow AMP member, Roberto &quot;Fanum,&quot; started to discuss another associate of Ross, Cuffem, and his presence at the Mafiathon house.From the topic of Cuffem, the conversation segued into Cheesur, who has collaborated with Cuffem multiple times on-stream. About Cheesur, Cenat initially said:&quot;Cheesur, got him outta here. F**k... ('Isn't Cheesur the... I'm tryna.... isn't he kinda racist?,' asked Fanum.)&quot;Kai then responded, confirming Fanum's suspicions:&quot;Yeah, I think he's racist... I'll say the ni**a's racist, I ain't gon' lie. The ni**a's makin' jokes.&quot;Adin Ross reacted to Kai's comments, claiming that Cenat's associates and streamer, 19-year-old Ray, and 16-year-old RaKai, are cut from the same cloth:&quot;But Ray and RaKai do it too.&quot;It should be noted that soon after Mafiathon 3 began, Cheesur was permanently banned from Kai Cenat’s chat after typing &quot;Adin Ross&quot; during Mafiathon 3.Cheesur reacts to Kai Cenat calling him &quot;racist&quot;For context, Cuffem had finally earned a place in Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 after reportedly gifting nearly $20,000 in Twitch subscriptions. Soon after Cuffem was introduced to the broadcast, Cenat and Fanum discussed how problematic he would be, considering his nature as a &quot;troll&quot;:&quot;Cuffem will be on my a** the entire night, gang... But Cuffem not stupid, bro... He is a troll ('Y'know to be a troll, you gotta be a little smart,&quot; said Fanum). Everybody started using his method.&quot;Cheesur, while reacting to Cenat and Fanum's discussion, agreed with the two's thoughts on Cuffem. After Kai mentioned racism, Cheesur was taken aback and said:&quot;Kai Cenat, I am suing you. You just made me look racist in front of 160,000 people, defamation of charachter. I'm not playin' bout this one, Adin, Imma need you, Adin.&quot; In July 2025, Adin Ross criticized RaKai after the latter accused the former's fanbase of DDoS attacking prominent streamers' IRL (In Real Life) streaming ToolKits.