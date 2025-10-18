  • home icon
"That's a traumatizing moment": Fans react as video of Emiru allegedly getting assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 goes viral

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:43 GMT
&quot;That
Emiru allegedly got assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 (Image via reddit.com/r/LivestreamFail)

A video of Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" getting allegedly assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California, has gone viral on social media. On October 17, 2025, a 10-second video of Emiru's meet-and-greet session at the annual streamer convention surfaced on platforms such as Reddit, X, and TikTok.

In the clip, while Emiru met with her fans in person, an individual approached the professional cosplayer and appeared to grab her before TwitchCon security pushed the person away.

Over 711 fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit commented on the situation in less than an hour, with several community members expressing concern.

"Yup. That’s a traumatizing moment if I’ve ever seen one. Dude was huge too." Reddit user borninsane wrote.
"Bruh, Emiru really can't catch a break. First the stalker in the fair, now this, that poor woman." Reddit user dazedan_confused stated.
"Jesus. Imagine if they had a weapon or something. Should have never been able to get that close. Awful security. Can't blame anyone for not attending this s**t show." Reddit user AnActualSadTaco remarked.
"Twitch bragging about their boosted security in that memo a few days ago, just for their top female streamer to get sexually assaulted on Day 1 AT THE EVENT. Twitch is such a f**king joke it's not even funny anymore." Reddit user @obsido commented.
Meanwhile, one Reddit user believed that the situation involving the OTK (One True King) member would be "another nail in the TwitchCon coffin":

"Another nail in the twitchcon coffin" Reddit user tfwsamjackson said.

Emiru discloses that her security guard got permanently banned from TwitchCon

Emiru appeared as a guest on FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween's" livestream on October 17, 2025, before attending TwitchCon 2025.

At one point, she disclosed that two years ago, her security guard had been permanently banned from TwitchCon because he "touched" an individual who had been following her around the convention:

"I've had a security guard, two years ago, where there was a guy following me around TwitchCon, and he, like, asked him to stop. My guard asked him, the guy wouldn't stop. So, he grabbed the guy, but he didn't, like, hurt him. He was just holding the guy until, like, they called the con security came. And then, for some reason, they're like, 'Yeah, because your security guard touched him, he's like, perma-banned from the venue forever.'"
Twitch has not yet issued a statement on the situation involving Emiru at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry.

