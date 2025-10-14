"There's a setting for vibrate, there's a setting for shock": QTCinederella provides details about the dog collar HasanAbi uses

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" recently shared an observation on the controversy surrounding her fellow streamer, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, and his dog, Kaya. The drama, dubbed "CollarGate," started on October 7, 2025, after Piker allegedly shocked his dog on-stream using an e-collar. He later refuted these allegations, claiming the collar's only function is to vibrate, not to shock.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism towards HasanAbi, with many accusing him of animal abuse. That being said, a few of his associates, including Rachel "Valkyrae," came to his defense, portraying Piker as a caring dog owner.

While QTCinderella visited the FaZe subathon house in Los Angeles on October 13, she touched on the drama, specifically on Piker's response to the criticism. For context, Hasan showcased the collar a day after the controversy began, and said:

"This is the one that people are talking about. Okay? This is the one. This is the one that they saw. It has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it."

This response prompted significant scrutiny from fellow streamers and netizens alike, claiming that the collar was taped over, specifically where the electric prongs attach. QTCinderella seemingly confirmed that the collar HasanAbi displayed can also shock during her visit to the FaZe house, saying:

"There's a setting for vibrate, and there's a setting for shock ('That's a fact,' said FaZe Silky). Yes... since the prongs aren't in it, it only vibrates."

QT's assertion contradicts Hasan's representation of the collar, which he claimed "has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it."

xQc reacts to QTCinderella claiming that HasanAbi's dog collar can administer shocks as well

Felix "xQc" has been a prime figure in the analytical side of the CollarGate controversy. Throughout every stage of the drama, he transformed into his "debunker" persona to test the validity of HasanAbi's claim.

When Hasan first gave his viewers a closer look at Kaya's collar, xQc reviewed the footage and concurred with what a majority of the internet felt:

"I'm getting to work. I'm getting to work. Hold on. What Is this? It looks like some tape. This looks like some tape on... See the tape on that?... It looks taped over. You guys, you cannot blame me for pointing out a discrepancy. It looks taped over."

After QTCinderella's comments, xQc asked a question:

"If it only vibrates, why would you tape it?"

Regardless, Felix gave QTCinderella props for being transparent:

"Chat, at least she's the first one to admit that without the prongs removed and the tape, it would shock."

In other news, xQc commented after HasanAbi claimed he was "stuck within the confines" of Twitch’s Terms of Service, calling the situation "crazy".

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More