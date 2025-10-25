"Twitch is anticipating legal action from Emiru": Legal Mindset comments on Dan Clancy's apology to Emiru over TwitchCon assault

Andrew &quot;Legal Mindset,&quot; a lawyer and YouTuber, has stated that &quot;Twitch is anticipating legal action from Emiru&quot; regarding the TwitchCon 2025 assault. For context, on the first day of TwitchCon 2025 (October 17, 2025) in San Diego, California, while Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; was hosting a meet-and-greet session, an individual approached and grabbed her.On October 24, 2025, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy issued a statement via an X post, taking accountability for the incident involving the OTK (One True King) member. The 61-year-old apologized for both mismanaged communications about the situation and the comments he made by writing:&quot;First, I want to be upfront and take accountability for the security incident that occurred during Emiru’s Meet and Greet. It shouldn’t have happened and we take that very seriously. We failed, both in allowing it to occur, and in our response following. We mismanaged our communications about the incident, and that includes the comments I made. I apologize to Emiru for all that took place.&quot;According to Legal Mindset, Dan Clancy issued an &quot;empty corporate statement&quot; which &quot;revealed&quot; that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform is &quot;anticipating legal action&quot; from Emiru:&quot;This is an empty corporate statement which only reveals that Twitch is anticipating legal action from Emiru, which is entirely justified.&quot;Legal Mindset @TheLegalMindsetLINKThis is an empty corporate statement which only reveals that Twitch is anticipating legal action from Emiru, which is entirely justified.Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announces security updates for upcoming events following assault on Emiru at TwitchCon 2025In the X post mentioned above, Dan Clancy also announced that the platform had begun a &quot;complete analysis&quot; of the incident involving Emiru at TwitchCon 2025, as well as &quot;other issues.&quot;While claiming Twitch will conduct a &quot;comprehensive review of overall event safety and security,&quot; the former NASA employee stated:&quot;What are we doing moving forward? For Meet and Greets, we’ve begun a complete analysis of the incident that took place, as well as other issues that came to our attention after TwitchCon concluded. We’re examining everything, from how we do sign ups, to the layout, to increased security controls. We’re also doing a comprehensive review of overall event safety and security, and will be making updates for future TwitchCons. While we won’t be sharing all security updates for privacy and safety reasons, we will keep our community informed about changes that directly impact attendees.&quot;In other streamer news, Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer have been banned from Twitch after allegations of sexual assault against them surfaced on social media.