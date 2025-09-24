Twitch streamer Ray's clothing brand, Ruei: Everything we know so far

Twitch streamer and close associate of Kai Cenat, Ray, recently revealed his new clothing brand, Ruei, which is pronounced like the streamer's name. The first look at Ruei was shared with Cenat's viewers on the twenty-third day of Mafiathon 3, a viral 24/7, month-long, streaming event organized by Cenat. So far, the streamer showcased a series of tracksuits and tank tops that form part of Ruei's first drop.

Ad

On September 23, in a Mafiathon 3 stream that averaged over 122,000 viewers, Ray surprised Kai as he walked into the event's desktop streaming room wearing a grey Ruei tracksuit. He then went on to reveal the brand's products, which feature tracksuits in blue, grey, pink, and black, as well as white and black tank tops with the Ruei logo on the chest.

Ad

Trending

In terms of a price point for the tracksuit, the streamer claimed that the products would be "cheap," without saying any confirmed numbers:

"('Is it affordable? How much is the [tracksuit]? Or are you not going to say yet?' asked Kai Cenat) Nah, that sh*t cheap tho, y'all can afford it. That sh*t cheap." (Timestamp - 1:54)

As for a release date, Ruei will reportedly release before September 29, 2025:

Ad

"This sh*t coming out this week. Dropping the link this week, bro." (Timestamp - 0:33)

Kai Cenat wears Ray's pink Ruei tracksuit on Mafiathon 3

Kai Cenat in the pink Ruei tracksuit (Image via RAY LIVE/YouTube)

Ad

After a quick change, Kai Cenat returned to the stream wearing the pink-colored Ruei tracksuit that features white piping across the jacket and pants. Inside, he wore the brand's tank top. Visibly excited, Cenat said:

"Damn, chat! W Ray!" (Timestamp - 9:04)

Later on in day 23, in a variety of other Mafiathon 3 segments, such as "Hot Ones," Kai switched to the blue Ruei tracksuit, accompanied by a blue baseball cap.

Ad

In other news, Kick streamer Cuffem had finally secured a spot in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 after reportedly gifting nearly $20,000 in Twitch subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More