Valkyrae says she "feels gross" streaming on Twitch

Popular streamer Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; stated that she &quot;feels gross&quot; streaming on Twitch. On October 26, 2025, X user @yoxics shared a 41-second clip from Valkyrae's livestream that day. In the video, the Los Angeles-based personality stated that she &quot;kind of wanted to quit&quot; broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform and stream exclusively on YouTube.She elaborated:&quot;It just, like, it makes me feel like streaming is just so gross. I feel like because I am a streamer, it's just gross. Like a part of me feels like I kind of want to want to quit streaming on Twitch and just only be on YouTube again. It just feels gross. Like, I feel gross just being around it. Being associated with it. Being, like, in the eyes of some crazy people. It's... I don't know. I'm not sure things are going to change.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say in response to Valkyrae's sentiments.&quot;Hasan, mizkif, zoe spencer, and nina lin after done unrepairable damage to Twitch’s reputation i don’t even blame her&quot; X user @TheGlobal_Index stated.&quot;I feel like, Valkyrae has contributed a fair amount herself. She ran cover for Hasan's Dogtober 7th just recently. If this is how she felt, she wouldn't have done that. Hard to even take any of them seriously anymore when they have lied and run cover for each other.&quot; X user @NickProbes remarked.&quot;Twitch really out here speedrunning its own downfall&quot; X user @ArtinShots commented.&quot;Than stop streaming on Twitch. Its not that hard, either you believe in your principles or you dont. If you keep streaming on twitch you are co-signing all the bad s**t that happens on there for the love of money.&quot; X user @DjAnubis88 wrote.&quot;It's hard to have a team that is perfect&quot; - xQc responds to Valkyrae's statement that she &quot;feels gross&quot; streaming on TwitchFelix &quot;xQc&quot; has responded to Valkyrae's statement that she &quot;feels gross&quot; streaming on Twitch. While expressing his belief that there are &quot;bad people in all industries,&quot; the former Overwatch pro stated that &quot;it's hard to have a team that is perfect.&quot;He added:&quot;I mean, chat, there are people that are bad in all industries. Respectively. Right? Like, right? There's people that are bad in movies, in Hollywood, in the stream, in the platform of the streams. For YouTube. Twitch. Kick, probably. Actually, no. Kick is actually kind of perfect. But all aspects of all, there's going to be some weirdos. Right? It's hard to have a team that is perfect everywhere. Somebody is going to be a weirdo. That's not really a thing in streaming only. I think it's a thing, unfortunately, in humans.&quot;xQc Responds to Valkyrae Saying She Feels ‘Gross’ Streaming on Twitch byu/CloudyEchos inLivestreamFailIn other news, on October 23, 2025, Valkyrae responded to those calling her out for &quot;playing games during a genocide&quot; by announcing her intention to make a &quot;fat donation&quot; to Gaza, Congo, and another region or organization in need of financial assistance.