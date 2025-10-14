"Wasn't me you brainwashed f**king idiot": Dr DisRespect responds to allegation that he "tried to sleep with an underage girl"

Streamer Herschel &quot;Dr DisRespect&quot; recently clapped back at a X user who claimed that he &quot;tried to sleep with an underage girl.&quot; For context, in June 2024, reports indicated that the streamer's 2020 Twitch ban resulted from a 2017 incident where he had sent inappropriate messages to a minor through Twitch’s old Whisper private messaging system.User @oARTORIASo seemingly referenced this incident in a post sent on October 12, 2025, that read:&quot;You still tried to sleep with an underage girl.&quot; Soon after, Dr DisRespect responded with a heated message, saying:&quot;Who said that? Wasn’t me you brainwashed f**king idiot. You should hide your depression better.. it’s way too obvious.&quot; While The Doc admitted that he did share whisper message exchanges with a minor in 2017, he denied any illegal activity. According to his testimonies, no images were shared, no meeting took place, and no criminal charges were ever filed. Dr DisRespect looks back at his 2020 Twitch banDr Disrespect @DrDisrespectLINKRemember when the Rolling Stone magazine, Washington Post articles tried to cancel me after a fired ex twitch employee leaked ‘Twitch’’s reason for banning me in 2020? Hahaha😂😂 We doubled the viewership of the most paid content creator for Battlefield 6 on YouTube lastNews of the allegations against Dr DisRespect from the former Twitch employee was covered extensively by outlets. In October 2025, five years later, The Doc shared a post on X looking back at the 2020 fiasco. Notably, the streamer has recently been streaming Battlefield 6 on his YouTube channel, clocking hundreds of thousands of views on each broadcast. In a post shared on October 12, he mentioned his recent YouTube success, specifically with Battlefield 6:&quot;Remember when the Rolling Stone magazine, Washington Post articles tried to cancel me after a fired ex twitch employee leaked ‘Twitch’’s reason for banning me in 2020? Hahaha😂😂 We doubled the viewership of the most paid content creator for Battlefield 6 on YouTube last Friday.&quot;He went on to praise his community, calling it the &quot;best&quot;:&quot;These fat depressed anime profile liberal idiots are so f**king mad and I love it. Still the best in the business with the best REAL community.&quot;In mid-2025, Dr DisRespect and Nadeshot engaged in a public feud after Nadeshot claimed that The Doc had accused him of speaking poorly about him, which Nadeshot denied.