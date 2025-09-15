What happened between IShowSpeed and Slipz? Fans speculate supposed falling out between the two

YouTube Streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; is currently on the road, travelling across America in a 24/7 streaming event titled &quot;Speed Does America.&quot; His crew features familiar faces like bodyguards, Rudiger, and Henry, as well as his long-standing cameraman and head of production, Slipz. Recently, fans have seemingly noticed some strain in Speed and Slipz's relationship, following a recent stream.User @ayekeeno on X posted a compilation of a few stream clips from when IShowSpeed visited Texas. The caption to the post read:&quot;Fans are worried IShowSpeed’s cameraman Slipz might be parting ways soon after he was seen looking down and avoiding everyone following Speed crashing out on him earlier today, and the ongoing backlash he’s been facing.&quot;Notably, in the clip compilation, Slipz can be seen avoiding eye contact and looking down as he fails to acknowledge Speed's father's greeting.Another clip from @LithiumClips featured IShowSpeed on a boat, asking Slipz a production-related query:&quot;Is the drone on? ('Yes!' said Slipz)&quot;Slipz responded with a loud &quot;yes,&quot; which was interpreted as &quot;attitude&quot; by the streamer:&quot;Don't f**king yell, bro, damn! Just asking! What's up with this guy's attitude?&quot;Some fans reacted to the situation, calling out Speed's production in charge:&quot;He's paying you to hold a camera. You could be putting fries in someone's bag bud,&quot; said @AhmariLillardJr on X.&quot;not slipz catching feelings like he the main character 😭 cameraman energy getting too bold lately,&quot; said @cacoochie on X.Some denied allegations of a split, chalking up the drama to a &quot;bad day&quot;:&quot;It’s just a bad [day] at the office. It happens to everyone,&quot; said @millz_web3 on X. &quot;Nah, slipz not going anywhere ❤️,&quot; said @sogiddy on X. @Hamabmo62 asked the internet to cut Slipz some slack:&quot;bro people need to appreciate slipz more. that job can't be easy man. yeah he probably gets compensated bad but he's human. that pressure is immense. i think an extended break after the end of the trip is needed for both but hope they dont stop working together.&quot;As of this writing, neither Speed nor Slipz has publicly confirmed a separation. Looking at IShowSpeed's tour of America so farSo far into Speed's tour across America, he's gained over 600,000 subscribers and attained over 105 million views. He is currently 430 hours in with just over 44 million total channel subscribers. His most recent visit was to Texas, where he did some shopping, met fans, visited the famous jeweler Johnny Dang, tried local cuisine, and explored local attractions. On day one of &quot;Speed Does America,&quot; IShowSpeed jokingly said Slipz was &quot;fired&quot; during a stream amid technical issues, but Slipz immediately returned, worked through the problems, and confirmed he’s still part of the team.