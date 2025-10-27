What did QTCinderella say? Video of streamer threatening legal action against netizen who posted her VOD goes viral

Twitch streamer Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; has gone viral after responding to claims that she is &quot;homophobic&quot; and later stating that she would send a cease and desist notice to a netizen who reposted her VOD (Video on Demand) on social media. QTCinderella recently collaborated with Vanillamace and KatieB. At one point, Vanillamace stated that people in her live chat room were &quot;being annoying.&quot;Vanillamace said:&quot;People are frigging being annoying in my chat right now. About the homophobic jokes that are like, 'If you are still hanging out with someone like that, then you just support it.' I know, like, explain it. I want you to, like, explain it better.&quot;In response, The Streamer Awards host addressed the situation by saying:&quot;No. So, this is what I'm going to describe. Okay? And you guys can believe what you believe. I'm going to explain it. You guys can believe what you want to believe. I understand. But you're not allowed to coach me and say like, 'That's not right.' Just because I don't act the same way you act, you're not allowed to, like, coach me through that. Because, at the end of the day, I am somebody that's, like, b**ch, I'm an ally. Like, I'm not homophobic. It doesn't matter who I talk to.&quot;QTCinderella then spoke up about being raised in a &quot;very religious family&quot; and elaborated:&quot;The thing is, it's like, I come... I was raised in a very religious family. Unfortuntatly, there are people in my family that are racists. There are people in my family that are bigoted. There are people in my family that are homophobic. There are people in my family that are transphobic. But I still love my family. Right? I still know that members of my family have good qualities. They have good qualities. And what's most important to get people to love other people is to love them. Fighting hate with hate will never get anything anywhere. If I were to say to someone who is homophobic, 'Go f**k yourself, you homophobic prick!' Yes, I told them what they deserved; however, they aren't ever going to feel accepting. They're never going to learn to feel accepting.&quot;QTCinderella threatens to take legal action against a netizen who reuploaded her livestreamOn October 26, 2025, X user @sillybillylalaz shared a one-minute-40-second video from QTCinderella's now-inaccessible livestream in which she threatened legal action against a person who reuploaded her Twitch broadcast with Vanillamace and KatieB on Elon Musk's social media platform.She said:&quot;Someone said that there's someone uploading my VOD on Twitter. Is that what you said? If you can send my mod the username, I will happily send them a cease and desist, or you can give them a heads-up for me. Or if they're watching this right now, I will sue you... quite literally. I'm not afraid of doing that. So, if you could link that Twitter account to my... 'That's a money waste.' It's not, actually. It's like relatively cheap for me. I'm happy to spend 500 bucks to prove a point.&quot;QTCinderella added:&quot;When I have a VOD unlisted, and I choose not to upload it to make money for myself, you're not allowed to take advantage of the content that I am creating, that you are doing nothing for... without my permission. There's a lot of people that do it with my permission, but again, let me know the second you have that Twitter account, and I will send it over to my lawyer right now. Okay.&quot;QTCinderella made headlines on October 24, 2025, when she stated that she &quot;doesn't really care about being married&quot; to Ludwig.