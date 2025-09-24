xQc says he "knew nothing" about NoPixel and Rockstar Games' collaboration despite being GTA RP server's co-owner

Streamer Felix "xQc" recently reacted to the NoPixel Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V roleplay (RP) server/community announcement, revealing their partnership with GTA's developers, Rockstar Games. In 2023, Felix announced that he became a part-owner of NoPixel, acquiring a 25% stake. That being said, he was seemingly oblivious about the RP server's collaboration with Rockstar.

Ad

On September 23, 2025, the streamer reviewed NoPixel's trailer for "NoPixel V." Rockstar even reposted the trailer on X, saying:

"We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP."

xQc watched the trailer and later commented, saying:

"'Created in collaboration with Rockstar Games,' really?! In collaboration with Rockstar Games! What?! Dude. That is insane."

Ad

Trending

Ad

He then read out the caption to NoPixel V's reveal on X, which read:

"NoPixel V is the next evolution of the GTA V Roleplay experience, created in collaboration with Rockstar Games. Coming soon to the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms – stay tuned for more information at http://nopixel.net. Thank you to everyone in the NoPixel community for your continued support."

Ad

He then touched on how he was unaware of the operation:

"Whatta surprise!.. Yoohoo! Guys, I knew nothing about this, so I'm not really excited about it. But if I were to say something about it, in that world, I would say it's definitely a notch above the rest, for real. I think it's massive."

Looking at xQc's cameo in the NoPixel V trailer

A drawing of Felix appears on screen in the trailer for a second (Image via @nopixeltweets/X)

The trailer to NoPixel V features a one-second cameo of a cartoon-like drawing of xQc. The drawing showcases the streamer dressed in a yellow shirt, performing a trick with a series of casino chips, a nod to his history of gambling on stream and in GTA RP.

Ad

Felix first joined the NoPixel community in 2019 (playing as Jean-Pierre Baptiste for a brief time). He later returned more consistently at the start of NoPixel 3.0 in 2021 with a character named Jean Paul, who has become a prominent figure within his community.

In other news, xQc reacted by saying "that’s crazy" after HasanAbi had claimed he was "stuck within the confines" of Twitch’s Terms of Service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More