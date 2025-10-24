  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • xQc says rare Counter-Strike 2 skins are "luxury goods" meant for rich people

xQc says rare Counter-Strike 2 skins are "luxury goods" meant for rich people

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:05 GMT
xQc says Counter-Strike 2 knife skins are
xQc says Counter-Strike 2 knife skins are 'luxury good' meant for rich people (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has expressed his opinion that Counter-Strike 2 knives and rare skins are "luxury goods" meant for rich people. On October 23, 2025, X user @nyrbhimself posted a minute-long video from xQc's livestream that day.

Ad

In the clip, the French-Canadian personality discussed the CS2 skins market crash caused by the Trade-Up update on October 23, 2025, which resulted in a $2 billion market cap loss. While claiming that he would not sell his rare Counter-Strike 2 knives even if he got a trade offer of $100,000, xQc said:

"I mean, it sucks, but guys, if you like your skin for what your skin is, and what price it was worth, you lost nothing. Brother, I love the skins that I have. Like, I don't think you understand, like, the skin that I got, I love all of them. I'm not kidding, if you offered me $100k for my skeleton knife or my fire knives, I wouldn't sell it. I promise on everything, if I had a trade offer for $100k, I am not selling it because I value a lot like I opened it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 29-year-old's attention was drawn to a live viewer who stated that his opinions were influenced by his wealth. While calling out the viewer for having "sad financial literacy," xQc stated that expensive in-game items and collectibles are "luxury goods" meant for rich people.

He elaborated:

"No, it's not about being rich. Bro, that's even a better argument. Your financial literacy is so sad. 'Yo, dude, of course, because you're rich.' That's the whole point, though! It's a luxury! It's a luxury good! Why? If you're broke, are you buying luxury goods? That's f**king mental illness! Brother, a f**king shiny knife in a video game is a luxury good. If you cannot make ends meet... are you crazy?! F**k!"
Ad
Ad

Timestamp - 00:11:05

xQc responds to those asking if "poor people can't enjoy things"

At the 14-minute mark of the livestream, xQc responded to his viewers' question about whether "poor people can't enjoy things" by using an analogy. He said:

"And you're saying, 'Yo, dude, so, poor people aren't able to enjoy things?' Okay, yes. If you're a f**king [unintelligible] Yaris f**king driver, okay, there's a good chance, I'm not going to be rude, you cannot afford the brand new Bugatti. Okay? You'll say, 'So, poor people cannot own Bugattis?!' Okay, yes. You want me to say this? I'll say it how it is - you can't own a brand-new Bugatti! Okay? That's what it is! It sucks, I hate it, but we cannot all have a brand-new Bugatti. So, yeah." (Timestamp - 00:14:24)
Ad

In other news, xQc recently commented on streamers Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer's actions toward FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, by describing a "one-to-one scenario" in which he "reversed the roles."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications