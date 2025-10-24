xQc says rare Counter-Strike 2 skins are "luxury goods" meant for rich people

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; has expressed his opinion that Counter-Strike 2 knives and rare skins are &quot;luxury goods&quot; meant for rich people. On October 23, 2025, X user @nyrbhimself posted a minute-long video from xQc's livestream that day.In the clip, the French-Canadian personality discussed the CS2 skins market crash caused by the Trade-Up update on October 23, 2025, which resulted in a $2 billion market cap loss. While claiming that he would not sell his rare Counter-Strike 2 knives even if he got a trade offer of $100,000, xQc said:&quot;I mean, it sucks, but guys, if you like your skin for what your skin is, and what price it was worth, you lost nothing. Brother, I love the skins that I have. Like, I don't think you understand, like, the skin that I got, I love all of them. I'm not kidding, if you offered me $100k for my skeleton knife or my fire knives, I wouldn't sell it. I promise on everything, if I had a trade offer for $100k, I am not selling it because I value a lot like I opened it.&quot;The 29-year-old's attention was drawn to a live viewer who stated that his opinions were influenced by his wealth. While calling out the viewer for having &quot;sad financial literacy,&quot; xQc stated that expensive in-game items and collectibles are &quot;luxury goods&quot; meant for rich people.He elaborated:&quot;No, it's not about being rich. Bro, that's even a better argument. Your financial literacy is so sad. 'Yo, dude, of course, because you're rich.' That's the whole point, though! It's a luxury! It's a luxury good! Why? If you're broke, are you buying luxury goods? That's f**king mental illness! Brother, a f**king shiny knife in a video game is a luxury good. If you cannot make ends meet... are you crazy?! F**k!&quot;Timestamp - 00:11:05xQc responds to those asking if &quot;poor people can't enjoy things&quot;At the 14-minute mark of the livestream, xQc responded to his viewers' question about whether &quot;poor people can't enjoy things&quot; by using an analogy. He said:&quot;And you're saying, 'Yo, dude, so, poor people aren't able to enjoy things?' Okay, yes. If you're a f**king [unintelligible] Yaris f**king driver, okay, there's a good chance, I'm not going to be rude, you cannot afford the brand new Bugatti. Okay? You'll say, 'So, poor people cannot own Bugattis?!' Okay, yes. You want me to say this? I'll say it how it is - you can't own a brand-new Bugatti! Okay? That's what it is! It sucks, I hate it, but we cannot all have a brand-new Bugatti. So, yeah.&quot; (Timestamp - 00:14:24)In other news, xQc recently commented on streamers Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer's actions toward FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, by describing a &quot;one-to-one scenario&quot; in which he &quot;reversed the roles.&quot;