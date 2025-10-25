  • home icon
  What did Ludwig originally say about HasanAbi dog collar drama? Streamer faces backlash for seemingly backtracking on his comments

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:03 GMT
Recent controversy surrounding Ludwig explored (Image via x.com/LudwigAhgren)

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig has issued another statement regarding the Hasan "HasanAbi" dog shock collar controversy, and netizens believe that he has backtracked on his original comments. For context, on October 21, 2025, a 49-second video of Ludwig saying that HasanAbi lied about having a shock collar on his pet dog, Kaya, went viral on X.

The Mogul Mail YouTube channel host said:

"Do I think Hasan shocks his dog? I have no f**king clue. I think he lied about having a shock collar. I think he 100% had a shock collar, based off what's on my For You page. Maybe I'm getting psy-op'd. He's adamant that he hasn't shocked her. But that 100% is a shock collar, as a fact. I feel like that s**t is 100% a shock collar. But I got no clue. And I think when you come in, and you say, 'Oh, no, you're going to get the Hasan call now,' I think that you are, like, genuinely pathetic. Like, you are still pretending to live in a universe where it is, like, brave to speak out against Hasan as if that is not, like, the popular side to be on. It truly, I think, is pathetic."
During a livestream on October 24, 2025, Ludwig addressed the "CollarGate" controversy once again, this time saying that he was "pretty sure" HasanAbi owned a vibrating dog collar rather than a shock collar.

The streamer's recent comments have elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens across Reddit and X, and they had a lot to say about the situation.

"when you back pedal like this, the side that was starting to be on your side for calling out the obvious hates you again, and the side that hated you for saying it, still f**king hates you. this is how you let cancel culture win and you take a fat L" X user @Springgy_tv stated.
"Yup, I called it. Daddy Hasan took him out back to punish him, with no reach around to be seen." X user @Jurassic_Croc wrote.
"It’s wild to me that Hasan hasn’t said anything about tape covering a phone number and yet people are running with it. So spineless, or an idiot. Probably the former." Reddit user EDdocIN remarked.
"you can tell from his posture he received an earful from someone, maybe QT or Hasan" Reddit user ZXcAS_MoPHL commented.

Ludwig's recent statement about the HasanAbi dog collar controversy explored

During a livestream on October 24, 2025, Ludwig claimed to have reviewed "close-up pictures" of the collar that HasanAbi's dog, Kaya, wore, and swore on his "mother's life" that it was not a shock collar, but rather one with vibrating functionality.

Ludwig elaborated:

"I want to make sure if I know something, speak honestly. After my stream, I got close-up pictures of the shock collar. On my mother's life, I didn't see prongs, I'm pretty sure it's a vibrating collar. So, maybe, I should've said 99% sure instead of 100%. I'm not making any other comments about whether he has a shock collar or has shocked her, whatever. I never made a comment saying he shocked her to begin with. But I genuinely saw a picture of it after."
While claiming to have seen tape on the collar that, according to Ludwig, covered a phone number, the 30-year-old stated:

"It did have tape, and the tape was, I think, it was covering or had his phone number on it or some s**t. That's what the tape was, and I think it was covering... and I saw pictures, on my mother's life! I saw a picture of it."
As of this writing, HasanAbi has not responded to Ludwig's comments on the dog collar controversy.

