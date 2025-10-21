  • home icon
  • What did Vladimir Kramnik say about Daniel Naroditsky's death?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Oct 21, 2025 11:35 GMT
Kramnik had a controversial take on Naroditsky
Kramnik had a controversial take on Naroditsky's passing (Image via X || @FIDE_chess/@chess24com)

Former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik has stirred controversy after posting a series of posts on X following Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's sudden passing. In his posts, Kramnik appeared to suggest that Naroditsky had been struggling for some time and that people around him ignored the signs. His statement has gained much attention in the chess community, and many people seem upset.

On that note, here's everything to know about Vladimir Kramnik's post thread regarding Daniel Naroditsky's death.

Hikaru Nakamura responds to Vladimir Kramnik’s comments about Daniel Naroditsky

On X, Kramnik claimed he had previously warned others about Naroditsky's well-being. He accused others of caring more about the image than helping someone in need. Kramnik even mentioned Naroditsky’s conflicts with Chess.com and Freestyle Chess, suggesting that being removed from commentary roles might have deeply affected him.

He also claimed that Naroditsky was allegedly deleting Twitch videos and threads shortly before his passing, which has not been confirmed yet. In conclusion, Vladimir Kramnik seems to suggest that Naroditsky either took his own life or was under substance abuse, both of which are unverified.

For those who don't know, Vladimir Kramnik was the World Champion from 2000 to 2007 and has become an extremely controversial figure in recent years due to his remarks on top chess players, often alleging cheating. He has often called out Naroditsky for various reasons, and this ongoing feud negatively impacted Naroditsky's mental well-being.

During a live stream on Kick, a viewer asked GM Hikaru Nakamura about Kramnik’s posts. Nakamura responded bluntly:

"I'm sorry, I'll just say it. I said it before, I'll say it again, Kramnik can go f*** himself. Like, I'll just say it, he can go f*** himself and rot in hell."
Fans react to Vladimir Kramnik’s posts about Daniel Naroditsky

Fans exploded online after Kramnik’s post, with the majority disliking his tone and comments. Many accused him of harassment and said his public claims did more harm than good:

“Vladimir Kramnik championed a false narrative and caused persistent infliction on late GM Daniel Naroditsky. Kramnik was actually cyberstalking Danya and didn't care about his mental health” @Anthony1Enahoro commented frustratingly
“Meanwhile, Vladimir Kramnik tweeted this just yesterday. The chess world hasn’t witnessed worse than this immoral, rotten piece of s***” @ausoa22 expressing disbelief over his actions.
“The death of Daniel Naroditsky was caused by the never-ending attacks on him by Vladimir Kramnik. Don’t ever let this scumbag bully anyone ever again” @Fokum9 commented
“Where is the ‘rest in peace’? A person died. Do you care? Forget about chess for a moment, we lost a soul” @BagCalls criticized Kramnik for showing no empathy

As of now, Daniel Naroditsky’s family has not disclosed the cause of death, and fans are asked to respect their privacy during this difficult time. May Daniel rest in peace.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
