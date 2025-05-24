Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 24 | WNBA 2025 Season

On Saturday, the Dallas Wings travel to Georgia to compete against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center. Both teams come into this matchup following losses in their previous games. The Dream lost to the Fever, while the Wings were beaten by the Minnesota Lynx.
Atlanta holds a 1-2 record in the league and is ninth in the standings. They lost 94-90 to the Washington Mystics in their season opener. They then beat Indiana 91-90 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before losing 81-76 to them at home in their third game.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are without a win in three games this season and are second from the bottom in the standings. After losing 99-84 to the Minnesota Lynx and 79-71 to the Seattle Storm in their first two games at home, they lost 85-81 to the Lynx, this time in Minneapolis.
Both teams have started the season disappointingly and will be eager to turn things around. While the Dream will be confident of securing a win, the Wings will approach the game with a sense of urgency.
Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream Injury Reports May 24
Dallas Wings injury report
According to ESPN, the Dallas Wings have no players on their injury list and will enter the game with the Dream with a fully fit roster.
Atlanta Dream injury report
The Atlanta Dream have one player on their injury report. Jordin Canada is nursing a knee injury and is expected to be back in a few weeks.
Dallas Wings starting lineup and depth chart
The Wings are expected to start with Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen.
Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Atlanta Dream will start with Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard as their guards, Te-Hina Paopao and Brionna Jones as the forwards, while Brittney Griner will play as the center.