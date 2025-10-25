"Future Home": Indiana Fever Free Agent Sophie Cunningham Hints at Future Plans During Weekend Getaway

Sophie Cunningham is making the most of her WNBA offseason. The 3-and-D specialist, who is a free agent heading into next season, continues to recover from an MCL injury. While focusing on her rehabilitation, the Indiana Fever guard has also been taking time to travel and unwind in scenic destinations during her break from basketball.

On Friday, Cunningham gave an update about her whereabouts to her 1.3 million fans on Instagram. The WNBA star shared three pictures and a video of her enjoying beach time in Florida. Her offseason photo dump was hard to miss, but it was the caption on one of the three photos that truly caught fans’ attention.

(Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)

Cunningham added a simple two-word caption to the photo, revealing the destination of her weekend getaway and hinting at her plans. The Fever free agent made a clear-cut announcement of residing in Florida in the future.

"Future home," Cunningham wrote.

(Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)

It remains unclear what Sophie Cunningham was exactly referring to with the "future home" caption. There is also uncertainty around her future with the Fever, as the franchise hasn't committed to bringing the 3-and-D specialist back for next season.

Indiana faces several tough decisions this offseason, with Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and other key contributors from last year’s roster entering free agency. The franchise is expected to make a push to re-sign some of its core players, but whether Cunningham will be among their top priorities remains to be seen.

Sophie Cunningham to explore other options

Sophie Cunningham spoke candidly during the Indiana Fever's exit interview when the franchise's season ended with a semifinal loss against the Las Vegas Aces. Cunningham made it clear that she would "love" to return to Indiana next season, though she also emphasized her intention to explore offers from other teams.

"I might be blonde, but I can't just not look at other opportunities," Cunningham had said.

Cunningham joined the Fever via a blockbuster four-team trade earlier in the year. In her first season with the franchise, she quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her fierce playing style and enforcer mentality. In an injury-riddled campaign, Cunningham played 30 games and shot a career-best 43.2% from 3-point range.

