Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (July 2)

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever is set to square off against the Las Vegas Aces in T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. After defeating the Phoenix Mercury (88-82) and nearly achieving a triple-double against players like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, the Fever will rely on their star guard to lead them to victory once again.

The resurgent Aces will be looking to improve their record after an iffy start to the season. The return of star guard Chelsea Gray has coincided with a four-game win streak, which has seen them improve their win total to 10-6.

The first time these two teams faced off this season, the Fever fell to the Aces 99-80.

Aces' MVP A'ja Wilson has been in stunning touch of late but faltered in her team's latest win over the Washington Mystics. She only scored 11 points on 4-11 shooting.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: Injury Reports

Indiana Fever injury report for July 2

There are no notable absences due to injury for the Indiana Fever and they are expected to benefit from the availability of all their starters.

Las Vegas Aces injury report for July 2

The only player on the report for the Aces is veteran guard Tiffany Hayes (personal reasons).

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth charts

The Indiana Fever are expected to start the same lineup that helped them improve to 8-12. Caitlin Clark will start at PG, alongside Kelsey Mitchell as SG, NaLyssa Smith at SF, Kristy Wallace at PF and Aliyah Boston at C.

Erica Wheeler, Temi Fagbenle, Lexie Hull and Katie Lou Samuelson will contribute off the bench.

Positions Starter Guard Caitlin Clark (16.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.9 apg) Guard Kelsey Mitchell (16.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg) Center Aliyah Boston (13.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg) Guard Kristy Wallace (5.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.2 apg) Forward NaLyssa Smith (11.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineup and depth charts

The Las Vegas Aces are expected to start with Chelsea Gray at PG and Kelsey Plum at SG. They'll join A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young at the forward positions and with Alysha Clark at C.

Positions Starter Forward A’ja Wilson (26.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.3 bpg) Guard Kelsey Plum (17.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 5.1 apg) Guard Chelsea Gray (8.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.3 apg) Forward Alysha Clark (7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg) Forward Jackie Young (18.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg)

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Can the Fever break through?

The first meeting between these two teams led to a chastening defeat for the Fever, and A'ja Wilson dominated with 26 points. A lot has changed since then as we near the halfway point in the season. Caitlin Clark and co. have quite the task on their hands to stop a repeat of that result.

