  • Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:24 GMT
For the second time this season, the Indiana Fever take on the Seattle Storm as part of the WNBA's busy Sunday schedule. The Fever are enjoying some success amid the absence of Caitlin Clark, while the Storm are coming off a tough overtime loss.

Indiana will enter Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak, with Clark set to miss her seventh consecutive contest due to a groin injury. Seattle, on the other hand, fell short to the LA Sparks, 108-106, at home two days ago.

Fans can watch the Fever-Storm game on ABC. It's also available via live stream on ESPN+ and WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Fever (+114) vs. Storm (-138)

Spread: Fever +2.5 (-110) vs. Storm -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Fever o163 (-109) vs. Storm u166 (-114)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Preview

The Fever are on a four-game winning streak and have found their groove amid Caitlin Clark's absence. They are tied with the Storm with an identical record of 16-12, with the winner of Sunday's game expected to hold the fourth spot.

The two teams first met on June 24 in Indianapolis, with Clark struggling with just six points. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 57 points to help the Fever earn the 94-86 win.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups

Fever

G - Aari McDonald | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Sophie Cunningham | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Storm

G - Erica Wheeler | G - Skylar Diggins | F - Gabby Williams | F - Nneka Ogwumike | C - Ezi Magbegor

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Betting Tips

Kelsey Mitchell has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel. Mitchell is averaging 19.9 points per game this season and has gone over 19.5 points in five of her last six games. Bet on Mitchell to score at least 20 points against the Storm.

Skylar Diggins has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. Diggins is favored to go UNDER (-122) in Sunday's game versus the Fever. She's averaging 17.0 points per game this season but has gone under three times in her last five games.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Prediction

The Fever are the slight underdogs against the Storm since they are playing on the road. The odds could move in favor of Indiana as tipoff time gets closer, but the prediction is a win for the Fever, with the total going OVER 163 points.

